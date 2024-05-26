Female hair loss, although often less discussed than male hair loss, is a significant problem affecting millions of women worldwide and understanding the underlying causes is essential for proper diagnosis and effective treatment. It is important to approach female hair loss with a comprehensive understanding of its various etiologies, which can be broadly divided into genetic, hormonal, medical and lifestyle factors. Watch out for these 4 genetic, hormonal, medical and lifestyle factors that cause hair loss in women (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics and Founder of FDA-Approved Hair Growth Booster, revealed what causes hair loss in women -

Genetic Factors: One of the most common causes of hair loss in women is androgenetic alopecia, also known as female pattern hair loss. The condition is hereditary and typically manifests as a diffuse thinning of the scalp rather than the receding hairline seen in men. The role of androgens, male hormones present in small amounts in women, is significant here. These hormones can shorten the hair growth cycle, leading to thinner and shorter hair strands. Hormonal Changes: Hormonal changes are another major contributor to hair loss in women. Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), pregnancy, menopause and thyroid disorders can all disrupt the normal balance of hormones, leading to thinning and hair loss. During pregnancy, high oestrogen levels can prolong the growth phase of hair, leading to thicker hair. However, after childbirth, when hormone levels return to normal, a significant amount of hair can simultaneously enter the shedding phase, a condition known as telogen effluvium. Stress and Psychological Factors: Psychological stress is a well-known trigger of hair loss conditions such as telogen effluvium, where significant stress pushes large numbers of hair follicles into a resting phase, leading to diffuse hair loss. Chronic stress can also worsen other underlying conditions that contribute to hair loss. Medications and Treatments: Some medications can cause hair loss as a side effect. Chemotherapy drugs are known to cause hair loss, but other drugs, including drugs for hypertension, depression, and some oral contraceptives, can also lead to hair thinning. When diagnosing hair loss, it is important for doctors to review the patient's medication history.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla concluded, “Hair loss in women is a multifaceted problem that requires a nuanced approach to effective treatment. By understanding the various causes, from genetic predispositions to lifestyle factors, doctors can provide comprehensive care and support to women who suffer from hair loss. Early diagnosis and customised treatment plans are essential to help patients regain not only their hair, but also their confidence and quality of life.”