Is parenting coming in the way of your workout? Soha Ali Khan has a cute fix

Soha Ali Khan never lets anything come in the way of her workouts – not even the fact that she needs to parent her little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, is often spotted engrossed in several fitness routines in her living room. When it comes to Soha, no excuse is good enough for Soha. The actor can turn any place into her fitness arena. From turning her home’s staircase to her squats zone to making her living room wall the support for her hand stands, Soha's fitness videos are goals for us.

However, Monday was different. For the start of the week, Soha chose a cute fitness partner for herself. Right in her living room, she made her daughter Inaaya start young into fitness. Parenting can be tough and may sometimes take away the time and space meant for fitness, but Soha doesn't believe in such excuses. She believes that parenting can be fun when merged with workouts.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan's weekend to-do - 'Skipping backwards'

In the video, shared by Soha, the actor and her 4-year-old daughter can be seen working out together. Soha can be seen performing the plank position and using her alternate palms to give high fives to Inaaya, who can be seen being in a similar position opposite to her mom. In the later part of the video, Soha gave a twist to her regular squats by carrying Inaaya on her shoulders and doing the same. " Parenting can be all consuming but don’t let it come in the way of your workout," wrote Soha in the caption. She also added these hashtags to her post and shared her fitness state of mind - #workoutmotivation, #fitnessgoals and #noexcuses. Take a look at her video here:

In no time, Soha's video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. The best comment, however, came from none other than Soha's husband and Inaaya's dad Kunal Kemmu. Kunal dropped by to comment with a red heart emoticon.

The fitness routine performed by Soha with Inaaya in the video, comes with multiple health benefits, Plank helps in developing the balance, coordination, alignment and posture of the body. Squats, on the other hand, help in strengthening the core and the muscles of the lower body. They also help in shedding the extra calories of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.