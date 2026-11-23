Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a progressive lung condition that makes breathing difficult due to restricted airflow in the lungs. It includes conditions such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. One of the major challenges for people living with COPD is the occurrence of flare-ups, also known as exacerbations. These are episodes in which respiratory symptoms suddenly worsen beyond their usual day-to-day variation, making it increasingly difficult for patients to breathe and carry out routine activities. Recognising the early warning signs is important because timely medical intervention can prevent complications, hospitalisation and further deterioration of lung function.

Respiratory infections, including viral infections such as influenza and COVID-19, bacterial infections, and exposure to environmental pollutants commonly trigger COPD flare-ups.

"For people living in cities with high pollution levels, exposure to particulate matter, smoke, dust and other airborne irritants can significantly aggravate existing respiratory inflammation", Dr Abhijeet Singh, Associate Director & Unit Head, Pulmonology, ShardaCare - Healthcity tells Health Shots.

Sudden changes in weather, extreme temperatures and exposure to strong chemical fumes can also trigger exacerbations. In some patients, poor adherence to prescribed inhalers or incorrect inhaler techniques may contribute to worsening symptoms.

How to calm a COPD flare-up?

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One of the earliest warning signs of a COPD flare-up is increased breathlessness, particularly during activities the patient could previously perform comfortably, such as walking, climbing stairs, or completing household chores. Patients may also notice coughing more frequently or producing more sputum than usual. A change in sputum colour, particularly when it becomes yellowish or greenish, may indicate a respiratory infection. Increased wheezing, chest tightness, unusual fatigue and disturbed sleep due to breathing difficulties are other symptoms that should not be ignored. Some patients may also experience fever, reduced appetite or a general feeling of being unwell.

It is important to understand that a COPD flare-up is different from the normal fluctuations in symptoms associated with the disease.

If breathlessness increases suddenly, the patient needs to use their prescribed rescue inhaler more often, or finds it difficult to perform everyday activities, they should seek medical advice promptly.

Patients should not wait for symptoms to become severe before consulting a doctor.

What could be causing shortness of breath and drooling?

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Certain symptoms indicate a medical emergency. Severe breathlessness even while resting, inability to speak in complete sentences, bluish discolouration of the lips or fingernails, confusion, unusual drowsiness, chest pain or a sudden drop in oxygen saturation require immediate medical attention. These symptoms may indicate severe respiratory distress or inadequate oxygen supply. In such situations, patients should go to the nearest emergency department rather than trying to manage the episode at home.

What is the best treatment for COPD exacerbation?

The treatment of a COPD exacerbation depends on its severity and underlying cause. Doctors generally assess oxygen saturation, breathing rate, heart rate and chest examination findings. In more severe cases, investigations such as chest X-rays, blood tests and arterial blood gas analysis may be required. Treatment may include short-acting bronchodilators to open the airways, corticosteroids to reduce airway inflammation and antibiotics when a bacterial infection is suspected. Oxygen therapy may be administered when oxygen levels are low, but it must be carefully monitored in COPD patients. Some patients with severe exacerbations may require hospitalisation and non-invasive ventilation to support breathing.

Preventing flare-ups is equally important. Patients should take their prescribed maintenance inhalers regularly, ensure correct inhaler technique and avoid smoking and second-hand smoke.

Annual influenza vaccination, pneumococcal vaccination as advised by the doctor, appropriate physical activity and pulmonary rehabilitation can also help reduce complications.

During periods of high air pollution, patients should minimise outdoor exposure, avoid exercising near traffic or construction sites and use a well-fitted mask when necessary.

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{{^usCountry}} Most importantly, people living with COPD and their caregivers should have a clear action plan for managing worsening symptoms. Recognising changes early, seeking medical advice without delay and following prescribed treatment can significantly improve disease control and reduce the risk of serious complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most importantly, people living with COPD and their caregivers should have a clear action plan for managing worsening symptoms. Recognising changes early, seeking medical advice without delay and following prescribed treatment can significantly improve disease control and reduce the risk of serious complications. {{/usCountry}}

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)