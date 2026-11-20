Actor Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she has breast implants during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Oscar winner made the candid revelation during the Bravo hot takes segment on Thursday, November 19. During the conversation, host Andy Cohen asked Jennifer whether she understood how a woman’s breast could break Hailey Glassman’s nose during a reported altercation. Responding with a surprise revelation, Jennifer said, “Yes, and I have implants.” (Also read: Rihanna twins with her 14-month-old daughter Rocki in stylish matching black leather jackets for Lady Dior 2027 campaign; see pics )

Jennifer opens up about her breast implants

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When Andy expressed surprise, the actor confirmed that the implants were relatively new and credited Santa Monica-based surgeon Dr Steven Teitelbaum. Asked about their size, Jennifer said they were a full C cup, adding that they were the same size as her breasts had been previously. She later joked, “Anyway, I’ve broken two noses,” before making a playful expression at the camera.

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Motherhood and the changes to her body

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Jennifer has spoken openly about cosmetic procedures. The actor, who shares two children with husband Cooke Maroney, previously discussed undergoing a breast lift after becoming a mother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Jennifer has spoken openly about cosmetic procedures. The actor, who shares two children with husband Cooke Maroney, previously discussed undergoing a breast lift after becoming a mother. {{/usCountry}}

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In an October interview with The Cut, Jennifer opened up about the changes she experienced after having children. She had also spoken about the subject in a 2025 profile for The New Yorker, reflecting on how motherhood had affected her body. “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said at the time. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

Jennifer and Cooke are parents to two sons: four-year-old Cy, born in February 2022, and their younger son, born in early 2025. The couple have not publicly revealed their younger child’s name.

Jennifer’s views on other cosmetic procedures

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The actor has also spoken about other cosmetic treatments she has considered. In a September interview with Vogue, Jennifer revealed that she gets “baby Botox” and spoke about procedures she is curious about but remains hesitant to try.

She admitted feeling “nervous” about fat transfers for herself: “I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that,” she said.

Jennifer also admitted that she would “love to have a buccal fat removal”, but acknowledged that she is unlikely to undergo the procedure because people would notice the change.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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