Jwala Gutta 'donated 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai' in one year: Here is why

Badminton champion and Olympian Jwala Gutta has taken to X to share a deeply personal and impactful journey from her first year of motherhood. On May 14, Jwala revealed that she had donated approximately 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai, highlighting a critical need in neonatal care. Also read | Neonatal intensive care unit: Here's when babies need it, how it helps premature babies Jwala Gutta shared her experience of donating 60 litres of breast milk, highlighting the critical need for donor milk in neonatal care. (Instagram and X/ Jwala Gutta)

A vital bridge for survival Jwala Gutta and her husband, actor Vishnu Vishal, welcomed their daughter in April 2025. After a year of postpartum life, the athlete has spoken about donating breast milk to encourage other mothers to consider it. Sharing two photographs on X, Jwala showcased dozens of neatly organised storage bags filled with breast milk. In her detailed post, she explained the profound impact that even a small amount of donor milk can have on a struggling infant.

"I donated around 60 litres of breast milk to the government hospital in Hyderabad and Chennai during my first year of postpartum!!" she wrote. "Why does it matter? Just 100ml of donor milk can feed a tiny 1 kg baby for several days. This donation could potentially support dozens of infants in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit)" Jwala added.

The images shared by Jwala provide a glimpse into the scale of her effort. One photo showed several rows of breast milk storage bags lined up on a desk, each meticulously labelled with dates and times. A second photo displayed two large freezer bins packed to the brim with frozen milk pouches, ready for transport to hospital milk banks. Also read | Jwala Gutta on motherhood, keeping her off social media and raising a strong girl