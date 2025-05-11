As the world celebrates Mother’s Day today, former badminton champion Jwala Gutta has every reason to feel the occasion a little more personally this year. She and her husband, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, welcomed their baby girl in April—on their fourth wedding anniversary—marking a profound new chapter in her life. Jwala Gutta welcomed a baby girl with her husband, actor Vishnu Vishal, in April this year

And true to her candid, grounded self, Jwala begins by laughing at the novelty of it all. “I mean, people will actually wish me now—so….,” she quips. While motherhood is new in a practical sense, Jwala insists the emotional essence of it feels extremely familiar. “I think I always was..... you know? What I’ve understood so far is, this isn’t something new for me. My sister is about eight years younger than me, so I think it was innate—something that was always there,” she shares.

Former badminton player Jwala Gutta shared an adorable photo of her newborn baby's hands with us.

“Now, of course, I have to physically attend to an infant, but the feeling hasn’t changed. I’m quite surprised. I thought it would feel new, but for me personally… I always had juniors around me, and my nature is also quite like that, so the instinct has always been there,” she adds.

There’s a raw honesty in how she describes her current routine—juggling early motherhood without external help. “I guess, I’ve always had that maternal instinct. I take care of people around me. The physical aspect of it is very new for me, of course, and, I'm trying to get used to a routine now. I haven’t hired any help, no nanny, no extra hands. I want to change the diapers on my own, I want to wake up every 2-3 hours. So, I’m doing everything on my own—because I wanted to experience this,” she says.

Despite this hands-on approach, Jwala hasn’t distanced herself from her professional commitments. She continues to contribute to Indian badminton as part of the selection committee. “I'm in administration now—so I'm always available on the phone. Meetings are happening right now at my academy in Hyderabad, so I monitor things remotely. I can't go there physically because I don’t want her to come in contact with too many people. But, I am still doing everything,” she says.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of this new mother’s outlook is her unapologetic stance on social media. In a world where screen-time begins in early childhood, Jwala is taking a hard stand. “I am completely against social media, at least until the age of 18. I think it’s even more relevant now. Personally, I don’t take social media very seriously, so trolling doesn't affect me. But I’m afraid the next generation isn't as thick-skinned. I’m seeing the (bad) effects of social media—it’s very close to me because I have children at my academy. I see their behaviour and how they’re being distracted,” she says.

"When you look at the new kids on the block, they’re distracted. There’s no patience. There’s no urge to learn. Everything is through social media. There’s no power to analyse—they believe everything they see or hear,” she adds.

So in her household, there will be no bending of rules. “There will be no smartphone for her, for sure, not atleast till she is 18 years old. Now that I have a child, I’m going to make sure she stays away from the screen.”

But for all her firmness, what Jwala ultimately hopes to pass on are the values that shaped her own journey—resilience, independence, and patience. “I’ll probably teach her to be independent, of course. That’s what my parents taught me—to take care of myself. And yes, I'm very happy I have a girl, because I think this society today needs strong, independent women,” she concludes.