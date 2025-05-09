Menu Explore
Mother’s Day 2025: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das
May 09, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Mother’s Day 2025: From date to history to celebrations, here’s all that you need to know about this special occasion.

Mother’s Day 2025: A mother’s love knows no bounds, it rises above all challenges, conditions, and the passage of time. It is this unwavering love that shapes our lives, guiding and moulding us in countless ways. Whether it comes from our mothers or maternal figures, this love is a force that deserves daily celebration. Also read | Mother's Day 2025: Here are 5 ideas to make it special for you and your mom

Mother's Day 2025: Mother's Day offers a special opportunity to honour their sacrifices, their strength, and their profound contributions to their families.
Mother’s Day 2025: Mother's Day offers a special opportunity to honour their sacrifices, their strength, and their profound contributions to their families. (Unsplash)

While mothers deserve our appreciation every day, Mother’s Day offers a special opportunity to honour their sacrifices, their strength, and their profound contributions to their families.

As we prepare to celebrate this heartfelt occasion, here are a few key details you should know.

Mother’s Day 2025: Date

Every year, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of the month of May. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 11.

Mother’s Day 2025: History

In 1908, American activist Anna Jarvis was inspired by the humanitarian work done by her mother. To honour her mother’s efforts, Anna Jarvis observed the first Mother’s Day. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially announced the second Sunday of the month of May to be observed as Mother’s Day. Since then, Mother’s Day is observed every year to honour their efforts, sacrifices and love.

Pamper your mom on Mother's Day.
Pamper your mom on Mother's Day.(Adobe Stock)

Mother’s Day 2025: Significance

Mothers are the cornerstone of every family, laying its foundation with strength, love, and unwavering devotion. They are the wind beneath our wings, encouraging us to chase our dreams, lifting us in moments of doubt, and living for us with boundless, unconditional love. Their care transcends every challenge life throws our way. Also read | New mommies, make these 5 habits part of your daily routine for better health

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to honour these incredible women—to celebrate their sacrifices, their strength, and the love they so freely give. This day isn't just for biological mothers, but also for grandmothers, adoptive mothers, stepmothers, and all maternal figures who nurture and shape our lives.

Make this Mother’s Day truly special: shower her with love, cook her favourite meal, take her shopping, or go on a nostalgic memory hunt. Whatever you do, let her know just how much she means to you.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Mother’s Day 2025: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know
