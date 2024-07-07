Jwala Gutta asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘will you take responsibility’ for fatality after actor's nebulizer advice

Badminton player Jwala Gutta has joined Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej in calling out actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for contentious medical advice on her podcast Take 20. Jwala asked Samantha if she'd take responsibility for any fatality caused by her prescription. (Also Read – Ricky Kej supports ‘Liver Doc’ for calling out Samantha Ruth Prabhu, says she endorses ‘unhealthy food’ for money) Jwala Gutta slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her medical advice

What Jwala said

Jwala took to X on Saturday and wrote, “My only question to the celeb who’s prescribing a medicine to the huge number of people who are following her… I ustand the intention is to help…. But…just in case..just in case the prescription doesn’t help and causes a fatality…will u be taking the RESPONSIBILITY too????? Will the doctor who you have tagged also take the RESPONSIBILITY??”

Several X users supported her argument. One of them commented, “If something goes wrong for them, they can afford the best treatment. Who knows even Govt would also come forward to help them. But WE WILL DIE HELPLESSLY. That’s it.” Another wrote, “Correct! Spreading pseudoscience is dangerous regardless of the good intentions.” “While it is irresponsible for influencers to prescribe medications, it’s equally foolish to follow their advice without consulting a professional/doing research,” opined a third one.

Samantha's medical advice

After a doctor on social media criticised Samantha as a "health and science illiterate" for sharing alternate health treatments, the actor called him out for being rude. Samantha, who has been open about her battle with Myositis diagnosis, had recently shared about the benefits of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, but the doctor, whose real name is Dr Abby Philips and goes by the social media handle The Liver Doc, had slammed the actor for sharing misinformation with her fans. According to his X profile, he is a hepatologist. He has over 2.5 lakh followers.

Samantha said her post was not a paid endorsement but she will be more careful in future. “It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words, especially the bit where he suggests that I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity,” she wrote.

Samantha will be next seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny.