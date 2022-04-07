Karishma Tanna's leg day at the gym is full of fitness inspo

Karishma Tanna is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym working out in beast mode. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her workout diaries. From acing leg day at the gym to sharing videos of her upper body workout, Karishma never fails to share with us regular dollops of fitness motivation. Karishma recently took a break of two weeks from her fitness diaries. However, now she is back at it in full form and is loving it.

Karishma, a day back, shared an intense video of herself working out in her gym and it is making us want to grab our gym shoes and run to the gym. The actor shared a snippet of her leg day routine and it is just too intense. In the video, Karishma can be seen starting her day with a workout routine with the gym ball. Then she can be seen performing lunges all the while moving the gym ball sideways with her hands. Karishma can also be seen working on the balance of her body by jumping on a gym equipment and then standing on her one leg. Karishma also showed us how to perform perfect squats with leg circles.

With the video, Karishma shared her fitness state of mind with these words - "After 2 weeks of gap. Let’s work out." Take a look at her workout video here:

Leg workouts, as performed by Karishma, helps in engaging the major muscle groups of the body. It also helps in improving the overall athletic performance and supporting healthy movement patterns of the body. Leg workouts also help in developing a strong lower body, which further helps in preventing injuries and chronic illnesses such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.