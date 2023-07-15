Monsoon workout: 6 ways skipping rope can help you in losing weight

The monsoon season has disrupted workout routines of many outdoor fitness lovers. Thanks to the incessant rains, many people are cooped up at their homes, waiting for the weather to get better and relying on home workouts nowadays. One of the indoor exercises that has found approval among people is skipping rope. A fun workout, jumping rope works for your fitness levels and overall health in a number of ways. It also helps provide workout to both upper and lower parts of the body along with improving balance and coordination. People who are leading a sedentary lifestyle and have busy schedules can benefit from this effective workout that requires very little space and just a simple skipping rope. The workout that is considered good for your heart health can be done 6 days per week and 2 sessions in a day. (Also read: Swimming vs cycling; which is a better workout for weight loss) People who are leading a sedentary lifestyle and have busy schedules can benefit from this effective workout that requires very little space and just a simple skipping rope(Pexels)

"Jumping rope is an effective workout that can burn many calories. For example, 20 minutes of jump rope can burn up to 240 calories for a person who weighs 90 kg," says Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF.

Here are 6 ways you can lose weight effectively with the help of a jumping rope.

1. Good for heart health

Jumping continuously for a period of time needs more blood and oxygen to be pumped to working muscles, which increases your heart rate and respiratory rate to accommodate the increased demand and hence weight loss.

2. Helps in losing inches

Since jumping rope involves your lower body muscles - thighs, calves and buttocks and upper body - shoulders and biceps, it helps in losing inches effectively.

3. Improves muscle endurance

Jumping rope not only helps improve muscle strength, but also your muscle endurance which ensures that your muscles work for longer.

4. Works on balance and coordination

Jumping rope involves an amazing coordination of your arms, legs and torso which works on improving your balance and coordination.

5. Reduces stress

Since skipping is a fun activity, it is known to reduce stress and enhance mood. As a result, you look forward to doing it religiously every day, which in turn leads to weight loss.

6. Helps in building abs

Skipping rope helps to strengthen the core. Therefore, it helps in building of abs and other core muscles of your body.

"While jumping rope is a great form of exercise and can help with your weight loss efforts, it’s best to add other forms of exercise too into your routine to maximize your fitness. For a perfect workout include Pilates, HIIT and structured cardio to your jump rope routine," says Bakshi as she advises you to follow certain precautions.

Things to keep in mind while jumping the rope:

1. Avoid uneven surface

Do not jump rope on a rough or uneven surface. A hard floor is preferred as your knees get an extra bounce and do not experience much strain.

2. Do not hunch

Shoulders must be kept back as the maximum impact is supposed to reach the buttocks and the hamstring. Jumping with a hunched back may lead to problems, and you will not get the best results from this exercise.

3. Don't jump too high

The goal of weight loss by using skipping rope is to jump rope faster and not higher. Moreover, the effects of this exercise are lost as there is more impact on your ankles and knees. Hence, jump not more than 1 to ½ inches above the ground.

Consult a healthcare professional before you embark on any exercise regimen.