Neurologist explains why migraines worsen around your period and what can help

Bloating, mood swings, cramps, tender breasts, nausea, acne, and sensitive skin can make the days around your period uncomfortable. A throbbing headache can add to the stress.ALSO READ: Irregular periods, acne and hair thinning? Doctor shares 5 signs of PMOS and explains when to get tested

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Headaches occur every now and then, whether you are stressed or have spent too long looking at a screen. But for some, headaches worsen around their periods. Ever wonder why this happens, how hormonal changes factor in, and what you can do to manage migraines?

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Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, weighed in to shed light on this type of headache and the cause behind. He addressed the type of headaches recurring around the same time each month, close to your period. It may be associated with hormonal changes. He said, “A drop in estrogen just before menstruation can trigger or intensify migraine in some women.”

Why can migraines worsen around your periods?

The neurologist referred to these as menstrual migraines, which occur in a consistent, regular pattern around one's period. Hormonal fluctuations, especially changes in oestrogen levels, can worsen migraines in those who are already sensitive to them.

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{{^usCountry}} How do these show up? Dr Makhija believed the signs to be similar to a regular migraine attack. “These migraines may resemble other migraine attacks, causing moderate to severe, often throbbing head pain, nausea, and increased sensitivity to light or sound. For some women, however, attacks associated with menstruation can be longer or more difficult to manage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How do these show up? Dr Makhija believed the signs to be similar to a regular migraine attack. “These migraines may resemble other migraine attacks, causing moderate to severe, often throbbing head pain, nausea, and increased sensitivity to light or sound. For some women, however, attacks associated with menstruation can be longer or more difficult to manage.” {{/usCountry}}

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But it is also crucial to recognise that not every headache during a period is a migraine. You may experience a headache due to lack of sleep, menstrual cramps, skipped meals or stress.

So, while falling oestrogen levels may play a role, make sure you sleep well, stay hydrated, and keep yourself comfortable to help reduce your likelihood of headaches.

How to deal with these migraines?

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Focus on eating balanced diet, staying hydrated to prevent migraine risks during periods.

The advice from the neurologist entails monitoring when these headaches occur and how the symptoms develop. He said, "Keeping track of symptoms can therefore be useful. Keeping notes about when the menstrual cycle started for the day the headache began, its duration, severity, type of pain, and other symptoms, if any, can provide a clue about a regular recurrence, i.e., if it is a pattern that repeats each time.”

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So, if you recognise the pattern and note the symptoms, you will be better able to formulate a treatment plan. If headaches are frequent, severe or disruptive, consider checking with a doctor immediately, instead of resorting to home-made remedies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.