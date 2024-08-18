New Standford University research reveals the health risks of late fatherhood for the child

Family dynamics have changed over time with evolving societal norms. More men are choosing to postpone fatherhood and start families later in life, well into their 50s. Unlike women, who have a strict biological timeframe for bearing children, men can father children almost any time in life, with no biological clock pressuring them to rush. However, a Stanford University research study has delved into the repercussions of late fatherhood, revealing that this growing trend carries significant risks for the child's health. The health implications of late fatherhood raise concerns regarding the child’s future. Robert De Niro, at the age of 80, welcomed a baby daughter with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Diversity in late fatherhood

There’s no textbook persona for a father in his 50s. They are not the stereotypical celebrity or a rich executive anymore, late fatherhood is embraced across all socioeconomic and racial groups. Men from different ethnic backgrounds opt to start a family late. It reflects the change in family planning on a broader societal level, from blue-collar workers to college professors. Factors like career establishment and financial stability often determine the decision to delay fatherhood. Despite the ability to father at any time in life, older fathers increasingly turn to assisted reproductive technologies to start families.

Implications for child

Children are born underweight.(Pexels)

Children born to fathers in their 50s suffer from high risks of premature birth and low birth weight. Even though these might seem subtle, they pose a significant threat to the early development of a child, which can further manifest in unforeseeable consequences as they grow. The health consequences of delayed fatherhood on a child are yet to be explored fully. Besides health risks, the sex of the child is also influenced. Older fathers in 70 and beyond have a lesser chance of having a son. It shows the potential connection between sex determination and fathering age.

With societal shifts and increasing paternal age, the researchers emphasized the need for public education and awareness about the critical health risks associated with children born to older fathers.

