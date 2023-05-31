Age is just a number! 5 Hollywood stars who embrace late-in-life fatherhood

Al Pacino, the 83-year-old iconic American actor, has announced that he is expecting his fourth child. With this, The Insomnia actor joins the ranks of other celebrities who have embraced fatherhood in their golden years, such as Robert de Niro and Hugh Hefner. It should be mentioned that late-life parenting comes with its own set of problems. Al Pacino, Robert de Niro and Hugh Hefner all embraced fatherhood in their late age.

Late-in-life fathers: 5 Hollywood stars

1. Al Pacino: Embracing Fatherhood at 82 with Girlfriend Noor Alfalla

The 'Scent of a Woman' star is expecting his fourth kid with his 29-year-old lover, Noor Alfallah, at the age of 83. The duo is said to have been dating since the COVID-19 epidemic.

Pacino's other children are Julie with Jan Tarrant and twins Olivia and Anton with Beverly D'Angelo​​.

2. Robert De Niro: Welcoming Seventh Child at 79 with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

The 79-year old Cape Fear star has confirmed the birth of his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in early April with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, according to CBS Mornings.

Other children of De Niro include:

Drena and Raphael from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott.

Julian and Aaron, twins, with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.

Elliot, Helen Grace from his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

3. Charlie Chaplin: Late-Life Fatherhood at 73 with Wife Oona O'Neill

The legend comedian Charlie Chaplin became a father at the age of 73 with the birth of his youngest son, Christopher, to his wife Oona O'Neill in 1962. Geraldine, Michael, Josephine, Victoria, Eugene, Jane, and Annette were the couple's other seven children.

4. Hugh Hefner: Becoming a Parent in his 60s with Second Wife Kimberley Conradcha

In his late 60s, the creator of Playboy magazine became a parent. His youngest boys, Marston and Cooper, were born to his second wife, Kimberley Conrad, in 1990 and 1991, respectively. Hefner and Conrad married in 1989, when he was 63 years old and she was 26 years old. They divorced in 1998 but were still legally married until 2010.

Hugh and Mildred Williams had two earlier children, Christie in 1952 and David in 1955.

5. Mick Jagger: Fathering Eighth Child at 73 with Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick

At the age of 73, the charismatic leader of The Rolling Stones became a father for the eighth time. Deveraux Octavian Basil, his youngest kid, was born in 2016 to his girlfriend, dancer Melanie Hamrick. Jagger and Hamrick have been together since 2014, despite their 44-year age difference.

Prior to Deveraux, the renowned rock musician had eight children from five separate relationships. Karis, his first kid, was born in 1970 to actress Marsha Hunt. The next year, he married Bianca Jagger, with whom he had a 51-year-old daughter, Jade. From 1990 to 1997, he was married to Jerry Hall and they had four children: Elizabeth, 39, James, 37, Georgia May, 31, and Gabriel, 25.He also had a son, Lucas, 24, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez in 1999.