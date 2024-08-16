No every birthday is the same. Ageing speeds up in our 40s and 60s, study reveals

In case you are wondering that you woke up one day and suddenly felt a lot older than how you felt a few days back – you might be onto something. A recent study revealed that our bodies do not transform over time – in fact the process of ageing speeds up dramatically in our 40s and 60s. The research was conducted by a team at Stanford Medicine, who studied thousands of molecules and microbes in people between the ages of 25 and 75. This revolutionises the way we understand ageing and can approach age-related ailments. The study observed that ageing dramatically speeds up in the mid 40s and the early 60s. (Unsplash)

For years and decades, scientists believed that ageing is a slow and steady process that takes place gradually in human bodies. However, this study drops the truth bomb that ageing actually accelerates at the age of 40 and 60. While this can come as a shock to many and trigger thoughts of sudden ageing, the study also helps us understand how the process happens and how we can address it.

Ageing dramatically accelerates in mid 40s, early 60s

In the university release, Michael Snyder, PhD, professor of genetics and the study’s senior author said that no matter the class of molecules that are studied, it is observed that ageing dramatically speeds up in the mid 40s and the early 60s. This further changes the way our entire body works – from processing alcohol and caffeine, to regulating the immune system to boosting cardiovascular health.

The study was done on 135,000 different molecules and microbes in 108 participants – the result showed that 81% of these biological markers didn't slow gradual changes but dramatic ageing at specific times – majorly in the the mid-40s and early 60s.

Spike of medical conditions at certain ages

This discovery throws light on how there is a spike of certain diseases at specific ages. This study is not just restricted to women experiencing menopause. It also sheds light on how male bodies also undergo rapid ageing at these ages. This further confirms that there are impacts of broader biological factors, than hormonal changes.

