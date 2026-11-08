Breast lumps? 90% aren’t cancer; here's what a radiation oncologist explains that every woman needs to know now

Discovering a lump in the breast can be frightening for anyone. But while every lump deserves attention, not every lump is cancerous. Around 80 to 90 percent of lumps are benign. So, if someone discovers a lump, they should not panic. A lump in the breast can cause immense stress for a woman; the fear of cancer is immediate and is often accompanied by heightened anxiety and panic. The mind can start fearing the worst possible conclusion even before consulting an expert or undergoing a medical examination. However, breast lumps are relatively common, and many are caused by non-cancerous reasons. The key message is not to panic, but also not to ignore a lump either.

What causes a breast lump?

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A breast lump can develop for several reasons, including fibroadenomas, which are non-cancerous growths commonly found in younger women. Lumps can also be caused by breast cysts, which are fluid-filled sacs. Some women may experience tenderness also because of this. "Hormonal changes during menstrual cycles can make the breasts feel swollen, lumpy or sensitive," radiation oncologist Dr Jayashree Kuna at HCG Cancer Hospital, Visakhapatnam, tells Health Shots.

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However, these symptoms resolve after the cycle. Some infections, including mastitis, can cause painful swelling, redness, and warmth, particularly in women who are breastfeeding. While most of these conditions are harmless, you can't determine whether a lump is benign or cancerous simply by touching it.

When should you see a doctor?

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Any new breast lump, even if it doesn't cause pain, should be evaluated by a healthcare professional. Other signs to watch for include sudden changes in breast shape or size, skin dimpling, nipple inversion, nipple discharge, or a lump in the armpit.

If a breast lump feels hard or fixed, or is growing, a doctor should assess it. However, most of the time, breast cancer presents without pain. So the absence of discomfort after a lump is detected should not provide false reassurance.

A doctor may recommend a clinical breast examination, ultrasound, mammography, or, if necessary, a biopsy. The investigation a doctor recommends depends on the woman’s age, symptoms, and examination findings.

Do not let fear delay diagnosis

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{{^usCountry}} Many women tend to postpone medical consultations because they are afraid of what the diagnosis might reveal. Some may be embarrassed to broach the topic with anyone, let alone a doctor. Others rely on home remedies or repeatedly check the lump, hoping it will disappear on its own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many women tend to postpone medical consultations because they are afraid of what the diagnosis might reveal. Some may be embarrassed to broach the topic with anyone, let alone a doctor. Others rely on home remedies or repeatedly check the lump, hoping it will disappear on its own. {{/usCountry}}

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Delaying a doctor’s consultation will only lead to prolonged anxiety. It may delay diagnosing a condition that requires urgent treatment. Early evaluation can help identify and separate the harmless causes; if breast cancer is found, it can be diagnosed thoroughly and treated promptly. Early diagnosis can make breast cancer completely curable.

Women should follow breast screening recommendations as per age and risk

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The bottom line is simple: a breast lump does not automatically mean cancer, but it should never be dismissed. Instead of allowing fear to take over, women should seek medical advice, understand the cause of their lump, and take the next steps with confidence. When it comes to breast health, awareness and timely action matter far more than panic.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)