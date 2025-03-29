Haryana:Labourer’s income 120 crore; woman’s age 125!: Gaffes galore in family IDs

Scores of people in Haryana are struggling to correct errors such as incorrect names, family relations, and inflated incomes in their Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) issued by the citizen resource information department. Ramesh Kumar, whose annual income was wrongly recorded as ₹ 120 crore. (HT Photo)

The family ID is a crucial document in Haryana for accessing government benefits like Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards, Ayushman cards, and other welfare schemes. However, many residents are facing difficulties due to mistakes in their records, forcing them to run from pillar to post for corrections.

A striking example is Ramesh Kumar, a labourer from Jonawas village in Mahendergarh, whose annual income was wrongly recorded as ₹120 crore in his family ID. As a result, his family was denied ration under the BPL scheme. When he approached the authorities, the income was later corrected to ₹10 lakh per annum. He raised his grievance during a samadhan shivir before Narnaul city magistrate Manjeet Kumar.

“I was shocked to learn that my income had increased from ₹80,000 to ₹120 crore. We were denied ration, and despite being in debt and working as a labourer, I had to struggle to get this corrected,” Ramesh said. He added that his case is now under review by the additional deputy commissioner.

Another resident, Shyam Sundar, 60, from Narnaul, said his 58-year-old wife’s age was mistakenly recorded as 125 years in the Parivar Pehchan Patra. “I don’t understand why the issuing department is creating such hurdles. We have approached officials multiple times, but I had to visit the samadhan shivir again, hoping for a correction. This family ID has become an instrument of harassment,” he said.

A resident from Bhiwani reported that his family’s income was suddenly shown as ₹3 lakh after a relative transferred money into his account.

Addressing these concerns, Narnaul city magistrate Manjeet Kumar said that the district administration is organising special camps to correct errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

“People are complaining about mistakes like incorrect names, relations, and inflated incomes. The majority of issues have been resolved, and the remaining will be addressed soon,” he said.