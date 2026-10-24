Obesity treatment: Can new weight-loss drugs really replace bariatric surgery? Here's what a bariatric surgeon explains

For someone living with obesity today, the treatment conversation has become more complex and, in many ways, far more hopeful. With newer weight-loss pharmacotherapies delivering significant results, patients and clinicians now have more options than ever. The key question is no longer whether medication or surgery is better, but which approach or combination of therapies best fits a particular patient.

{{^usCountry}}

Obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease that can affect much more than body weight. "It is closely linked to severe metabolic comorbidities, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnoea, fatty liver disease, joint problems and reduced quality of life," Bariatric & Robotic Surgeon Dr Vivek Bindal, Max Institute of Minimal Access Max Super Specialty Hospital, Ghaziabad, tells Health Shots. Treatment must therefore focus not merely on short-term weight loss, but on long-term metabolic health and sustained weight maintenance.

Can I stay on GLP-1 forever?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Newer anti-obesity medicines, including GLP-1-based and related therapies, have significantly expanded options for patients. When combined with appropriate nutrition, physical activity, and behavioral support, they can support meaningful weight loss and improve metabolic health. They may be particularly useful for patients who are not ready for surgery, need to improve their health before an operation, or experience weight regain after previous treatment.

However, these medicines do not work in the same way for everyone. Long-term treatment may be required, while side effects, affordability, access, and adherence can influence outcomes. Some patients may also regain weight after stopping treatment.

For patients with severe obesity, particularly those with established metabolic complications, metabolic and bariatric surgery remains an important treatment option.

Procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and one-anastomosis gastric bypass can influence appetite, gut hormones and glucose metabolism, in addition to reducing stomach capacity. This can lead to substantial weight loss and improved conditions such as diabetes and sleep apnoea.

The decision to undergo surgery should be based on factors such as the severity of obesity, associated illnesses, previous treatment attempts, and the patient's readiness for an operation and long-term follow-up. Surgery is not an endpoint; nutritional care, lifestyle changes, and regular monitoring remain important afterward.

What are the most common medical interventions for weight loss?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Treatment may need to evolve, with medicines, surgery, and lifestyle interventions playing different roles at different stages. A patient may use medication before surgery to improve metabolic health. At the same time, another may require medication later to manage weight recurrence. This approach allows treatment to adapt to the patient's changing needs rather than treating weight loss as a one-time goal.

Technology is also influencing how bariatric surgery is performed. Technology has fundamentally elevated precision in minimally invasive bariatric procedures. Robotic-assisted surgical systems, such as the da Vinci Surgical System, provide three-dimensional visualization and wristed instruments that flex and rotate with dexterity far exceeding the human hand.

From a dedicated console, the surgeon maintains full control throughout the procedure, as the system translates hand movements in real time and filters out tremor. These capabilities are particularly advantageous during complex reconstructive procedures such as gastric bypass, where precise suturing, micro-dissection, and delicate tissue handling are paramount.

Our real-world experience of 545 patients undergoing robotic bariatric surgery with the da Vinci Surgical System showed consistent outcomes across procedures, including in patients with severe obesity. There were no conversions to open or laparoscopic surgery, the 30-day post-discharge complication rate was 2.02%, and no mortality was reported during follow-up.

At one year, mean BMI reduced from 44.55 to 32.68 kg/m², while outcomes in patients with BMI ≥50 kg/m² remained broadly comparable with the overall cohort. For patients, this means more predictable perioperative outcomes and meaningful weight loss. For surgeons, the experience shows how robotic assistance can integrate into bariatric practice, including managing technically challenging cases.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The changing obesity landscape ultimately calls for a comprehensive, personalized approach to treatment. Anti-obesity medications have expanded patients' options. At the same time, metabolic and bariatric surgery remains the cornerstone intervention for those who require substantial, durable weight loss and metabolic improvement. Neither approach should be viewed in isolation from nutrition, physical activity, behavioral health, and long-term follow-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The changing obesity landscape ultimately calls for a comprehensive, personalized approach to treatment. Anti-obesity medications have expanded patients' options. At the same time, metabolic and bariatric surgery remains the cornerstone intervention for those who require substantial, durable weight loss and metabolic improvement. Neither approach should be viewed in isolation from nutrition, physical activity, behavioral health, and long-term follow-up. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)