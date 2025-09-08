Oncologist decodes cancer staging and its role in treatment: How it’s done and why it’s critical

Cancer staging is the process of determining what stage the cancer is in; this helps in guiding treatment decisions and predict prognosis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pushpinder Gulia, director, surgical oncology and robotic surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “First step in any cancer management is establishing a diagnosis which is usually done with a biopsy. Second step is step is staging of the disease which helps the patient to make informed decision and oncologist to select the most appropriate treatment approach and prognosticate the disease.” Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 8 powerful ways to lower cancer risk: Limit meat, maintain weight, choose healthy oils Staging of cancer which helps the patient to make informed decision.

What is cancer staging?

“Staging of any cancer indicates the size and its relation to adjacent structures, involvement of lymph nodes or involvement of distant organs. Staging is a complex procedure which includes examination by the treating oncologist, biopsy of the lesion, Radiological investigations like (USG, CT, MRI, PET/CT) and sometimes endoscopies and laparoscopy to delineate the extent of the cancer and it is a blueprint for treatment decision making and prognostic,” the oncologist explained. Also read | Oncologist warns colon cancer diagnoses rising among young adults; shares risk factors, symptoms, screening, prevention

Early detection is essential for treatment of cancer.(Unsplash)

How is cancer stage determined?

Dr Pushpinder Gulia said that TNM staging is one of the most common staging systems that offers a standardised system for evaluation of the disease and followed worldwide.

T (Tumour, T0-T4): Size of the tumour and involvement of surrounding structures

N (Node, N0-N3): Surrounding lymph nodes involved or not

M (Metastasis, M0- M1): Spread to distant organs

“Stages are arranged from stage 0 (precancerous) to Stage IV (Metastatic), depending upon the various permutations and arrangements of all the three factors,” the doctor added.

How cancer staging helps treatment:

Standardised system of evaluation.

Clinical decision making by treating oncologist, about the type and intent of the treatment.

Informed decision can be taken by patient and relatives.

Actual treatment planning and individualised approach.

Prognostication of the disease.

Staging is a dynamic process as it keeps on adding the changes depending upon the trials, diagnostic and technological advancements. Also read | World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer spreads from person to person? Here are 4 most common myths and facts about the disease

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.