World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer spreads from person to person? Here are 4 most common myths and facts about the disease

To reduce the impact of cancer, it's essential to be aware of the risk factors. It is also the need of the hour to clear all misconceptions and seek timely treatment without any delay. Remember, cancer can be managed with precise diagnosis and intervention.

Dr Tirathram Kaushik consultant oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road tells HT Lifestyle, “Cancer cases are rising at a rapid rate across the country and demand urgent attention. Did you know? There are over 100 types of cancer, each with its specific treatment options, and outcomes. The symptoms will vary from individual to individual based on the type of cancer. However, there are many myths related to cancer that prevent an individual from seeking medical attention and may lose their precious lives.”

He debunks myths regarding cancer and encourages people to get timely help as suffering in silence will only worsen their condition further.

Having a family history of cancer does not mean that even you will suffer from cancer. (Freepik)

Myth 1: Cancer spreads from person to person

Fact: Dr Tirathram says, “People often panic and believe that cancer is contagious. Don’t fret as cancer doesn’t spread from person to person. It is a known fact that viruses or bacteria can spread from person to person, but cancer cannot be transmitted from one person to another. Avoid paying attention to any rumours or posts forwarded on social media and go by authenticated and verified information backed by the expert.”

Myth 2: Cancer can’t be avoided if one has family history

Fact: “Having a family history of cancer does not mean that even you will suffer from cancer. According to studies, cancer can be caused by an abnormal gene that is inherited. However, the inherited gene does not always lead to cancer. To prevent cancer, avoid smoking, eat healthily, and lead an active lifestyle,” Dr Tirathram says.

Myth 3: Herbal products aid in cancer cure

Fact: Dr Tirathram adds, “There is no evidence available regarding the effectiveness of herbal products when it comes to tackling cancer. Patients should always discuss with their doctors before opting for herbal products, including any vitamins and herbal supplements. These products may even be harmful if taken alongside chemotherapy or radiotherapy as they may impair the efficacy of these therapies and cause unpleasant side effects such as kidney and liver damage. The gold standard treatment for cancer management is surgery along with chemotherapy and radiation therapy.”

Myth 4: Only older people suffer from cancer

Fact: “While age is a risk factor for cancer, it can affect people of all ages, including children and young adults belonging to the 20-35 age group. Moreover, cancers such as prostate cancer are more common in older adults, but leukemia and brain tumors can occur at any age and even in children and youngsters. Hence, timely diagnosis and intervention remain key to improving patient outcomes,” Dr Tirathram says.

While age is a risk factor for cancer, it can affect people of all ages. (Freepik)

Uncovering hidden risks of cancer

According to Dr Prashant Chandra, surgical oncologist and laparoscopic surgeon, TGH Onco Life Cancer Center, Talegaon, when people think of cancer, they tend to focus only on the disease and its medical treatments. However, one needs to understand that cancer is a complex condition that often comes with a range of hidden risks that can make it even more dangerous.

He says, “Some of these risks often arise due to delayed diagnosis. These hidden risks go unnoticed as the symptoms arrive late or are overlooked as minor health issues that may get better over time. This leads to delayed treatment, which can worsen your condition and also symptoms. It can increase the risk of several health complications that can become life-threatening.”

He adds, “Cancer does not just affect one's physical health but also brings its own sets of psychological and emotional challenges, making it an overwhelming experience. Most of the time, people are unaware of these hidden risks in the first place. This is why it becomes crucial to stay aware and educated about the potential hidden risks that can significantly increase your risk of health issues. This can help you recognise these and take proactive steps to reduce the risk.”

What you need to know about risks involved:

Delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis

Many cancers do not show obvious symptoms at their early stage. Dr Prashant says this can often lead to delayed detection. “Some tend to avoid some vital signs like fatigue, digestive issues, or extreme body pain as minor illnesses and try to treat them at home with natural remedies. This can significantly reduce the detection of cancer at its early stage and also the effectiveness of the treatment options. Going for regular health checkups and screenings can be helpful and is key to catching cancer early before it progresses to advanced levels or spreads to other parts of the body,” he says.

Silent spread of cancer (metastasis)

Some types of cancers can easily spread to other parts of the body silently. Cancer can spread even before the symptoms start to appear or become visible. Dr Prashant says, “By the time people detect cancer with the help of health checkups, they may have already progressed and led to advanced levels while reducing the effectiveness of the treatment options. This is why it becomes crucial to go for regular health checkups and screenings, especially for those who are at higher risk or have a family history of cancer.”

Mental health struggles

“Dealing with cancer and its treatment can be overwhelming for many. This can not only take a toll on their physical health but also psychological. Cancer patients often struggle to manage their mental health. On one hand, dealing with feeli gs of impending doom and, on the other hand, facing social outcast. This can further lead to mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and stress,” Dr Prashant says. These mental health issues can negatively affect their motivation and even their willpower for fighting against cancer, he adds.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.