Your cancer risk might be decided before you are even born. Here’s why

We often think of cancer as a disease of bad luck, an unfortunate lottery of genetic mutations and environmental exposures. But what if your risk was already shaped before you even took your first breath? A groundbreaking study from the Van Andel Institute suggests that subtle differences in early development could play a surprising role in cancer susceptibility later in life. Could your cancer risk be determined before you are even born?

A recipe for cancer risk?

Imagine baking two loaves of bread using the exact same ingredients and following the same recipe to the letter yet, due to tiny differences in mixing or temperature, the two loaves don’t turn out exactly identical. Scientists have now found that a similar phenomenon may occur in human development—two genetically identical individuals could experience vastly different cancer risks based on tiny biological differences established in the womb.

Led by Dr Ilaria Panzeri, the study challenged the long-held belief that cancer is primarily caused by genetic mutations acquired over time. Instead, it highlighted the role of epigenetics—a system of molecular switches that regulate gene activity without altering the underlying DNA sequence. When these switches go awry, they can influence everything from metabolism to disease susceptibility, including cancer.

The role of a genetic ‘switch’

The researchers focused on a gene regulator called TRIM28, which acts as a molecular switch controlling how other genes are expressed. Using mice with reduced levels of TRIM28, they observed something remarkable: despite being genetically identical, the mice naturally split into two groups, each with dramatically different cancer risks.



Some mice were leaner and tended to develop aggressive blood cancers like leukemia, while others were heavier and more prone to solid tumours such as lung or prostate cancer. Strikingly, these differences could be detected in tissue samples when the mice were just 10 days old—long before any signs of disease appeared.

Dr Andrew Pospisilik, a co-lead researcher, shared, “This discovery reshapes how we understand cancer. If we can identify these patterns in humans, we might be able to intervene long before cancer ever develops.”

How this applies to humans

When the team analyzed human cancer databases, they found striking parallels. Patients with variations in the human equivalent of the TRIM28-related genes tended to have worse cancer outcomes and this suggested that the same early-life biological mechanisms observed in mice may also play a crucial role in human cancer risk.

A new approach to cancer prevention

If these findings hold true for humans, they could revolutionise cancer prevention. Instead of waiting for mutations to accumulate, doctors might one day be able to assess cancer risk in early childhood—or even before birth—by identifying these developmental patterns.



This could lead to tailored prevention strategies, such as more frequent screenings or lifestyle interventions designed to counteract epigenetic vulnerabilities. “For anyone who has felt powerless against cancer risk, this research is a game-changer,” said Dr Panzeri. “It suggests that cancer prevention could start much earlier than we ever imagined.”

Limitations and what’s next

While this study is a major leap forward, it also raises important questions. The research was primarily conducted on male mice, as female mice exhibited lower cancer rates, making patterns harder to study. Future research will need to explore whether these findings apply across genders and how they might translate to human health.

Despite these limitations, the implications are profound. If scientists can figure out how to influence these early-life gene switches, we may be on the cusp of a new era in cancer prevention—one where risk is addressed before it even begins.

This study challenges conventional thinking about cancer - while genetics and lifestyle factors like smoking and diet certainly play a role, it turns out that your biological foundation may have been laid long before you were born. Understanding these early-life influences could open up new possibilities for reducing cancer risk, potentially changing how we approach the disease for generations to come.

As research in this field advances, one thing is clear: when it comes to cancer, the story doesn’t start when symptoms appear—it may begin in the very first days of life.

