Orthopaedic surgeon explains how smartphone use can affect the hand and wrist, shares habits that can help

Smartphones have become an inalienable part of modern life. People often spend hours on the device, often inadvertently, checking emails and social media updates, sending messages, playing games or attending meetings.

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Although the effects of prolonged screen usage on sleep and eyesight are widely recognised, one element of the issue is overlooked, shared orthopaedic surgeon Dr Barun Dutta with HT Lifestyle.

“The structure of the human hand is perfect for various movements, but repeated movements for a long time can put a strain on the muscles, joints, tendons, and nerves of the hands and wrists. Using a smartphone in the same position for a long time can create the problem,” he stated. “Using one thumb for scrolling or typing and having the wrist bent while texting contribute as well.”

The load on the thumb

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{{^usCountry}} An evident alteration in the movement of our fingers associated with constant smartphone use is the repetitive use of the thumb. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An evident alteration in the movement of our fingers associated with constant smartphone use is the repetitive use of the thumb. {{/usCountry}}

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“Using the phone for application navigation, typing, and scrolling entails countless smooth, monotonous motions of the thumb. If the movements are done constantly without any pauses, the tendons responsible for moving the thumb might be irritated,” cautioned Dr Datta.

“For some people, the resulting discomfort may cause pain in the thumb area. Such a repetitive motion might worsen existing symptoms of thumb-related conditions,” he warned.

The effect on grip and posture

People often experience discomfort due to how they hold their phones, especially when texting with one hand. Some even hold their phones using just two fingers and do not change their hold for a long time.

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As a result of the hands and fingers working in painful positions for a long time, one can experience pain, numbness, or weakness in those areas, Dr Datta shared, adding that the repetitive strain does not develop in a day or two.

“Doing minor strain in a limited number of repetitions may harm joints and muscles in the long run. The risk of developing injury may increase if smartphone usage accompanies the performance of repetitive tasks, such as extensive computer work, gaming and writing,” noted the orthopaedic surgeon.

“What makes the issue worse is the fact that people tend to ignore the problem and keep using their phones despite the pain. What starts as occasional stiffness may develop into chronic pain if the problems are ignored,” he warned.

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It is better to use both hands to navigate the phone for extended periods rather than one, shares Dr Datta.

Simple changes can make a difference

Reducing smartphone use may not always be practical, but modifying how we use our devices can help reduce unnecessary strain. The changes advised by Dr Datta are presented as follows:

Use both hands: Instead of relying exclusively on one thumb, use both hands when typing or navigating for extended periods.

Instead of relying exclusively on one thumb, use both hands when typing or navigating for extended periods. Change your grip: Avoid holding the phone in the exact same position for long periods. Alternating hands can distribute the workload.

Avoid holding the phone in the exact same position for long periods. Alternating hands can distribute the workload. Take regular breaks: Every so often, put the phone down and let your hands and wrists relax. Short, frequent breaks are particularly useful during prolonged periods of screen use.

Every so often, put the phone down and let your hands and wrists relax. Short, frequent breaks are particularly useful during prolonged periods of screen use. Keep the wrist neutral: Avoid prolonged wrist bending while holding or using the phone.

Avoid prolonged wrist bending while holding or using the phone. Avoid excessive force: There is generally no need to grip the smartphone tightly. A relaxed grip can reduce unnecessary muscular tension.

There is generally no need to grip the smartphone tightly. A relaxed grip can reduce unnecessary muscular tension. Use voice features when appropriate: Voice-to-text and other hands-free features can reduce repetitive typing and thumb movements.

When to seek medical advice?

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Occasional tiredness after prolonged smartphone use is generally not a cause for concern. However, persistent pain, swelling, numbness, tingling, weakness, difficulty gripping objects or symptoms that interfere with sleep or everyday activities warrant medical evaluation, shared Dr Datta.

“It is also important not to assume that every hand or wrist problem is caused by smartphone use,” he stated. “Conditions affecting the tendons, joints or nerves can have several causes, and an accurate diagnosis is important before beginning treatment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Brigadier (Dr) Barun Datta is a senior consultant in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata