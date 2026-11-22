Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of illness among young children and can range from a mild infection to a serious condition requiring hospitalisation.

Dr Subhrajit Parida, a consultant in paediatrics and neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, described the disease as a lung infection that causes inflammation in the air sacs, which may fill with fluid or pus, making it difficult for children to breathe normally.

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Pneumonia is commonly caused by viruses and bacteria. It can affect children of all ages, but infants and children below five years are particularly vulnerable. A child may initially develop symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and reduced appetite.

“Since its early symptoms can resemble those of a common cold or flu, parents need to recognise the warning signs,” Dr Parida told HT Lifestyle. The signs he shared that indicate the infection is likely affecting the lungs are as follows.

Early warning signs of pneumonia

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{{^usCountry}} In the words of the paediatrician, “One of the most important symptoms parents should watch for is rapid breathing. If a child is breathing faster than usual, even while resting, it could indicate that the lungs are struggling to supply enough oxygen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the words of the paediatrician, “One of the most important symptoms parents should watch for is rapid breathing. If a child is breathing faster than usual, even while resting, it could indicate that the lungs are struggling to supply enough oxygen.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Parida further noted that parents may also notice the chest or the area below the ribs pulling inward with every breath that their child takes, which is a significant warning sign.

Other symptoms of pneumonia that he pointed out include:

Persistent fever

Worsening cough

Wheezing

Chest pain

Unusual tiredness

“Younger children may become irritable, refuse feeds or drink less water than usual. In some cases, children may also experience vomiting or abdominal pain,” he added.

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Worsening cough and wheezing in children need medical attention.

When should parents consult a doctor?

There are some symptoms that are considered emergency warning signs and require immediate medical attention. They include the following:

Bluish or grey discolouration of the lips or tongue

Severe difficulty breathing

Unusual drowsiness

Difficulty waking up

“A child with a persistent fever, worsening cough, rapid breathing or reduced fluid intake should be evaluated by a paediatrician,” stated Dr Parida. “Infants, especially those below three months, need prompt medical assessment if they develop a fever or show signs of illness.”

Prevention and timely care matter

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The paediatrician noted that vaccination against pneumococcal disease, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), influenza and other vaccine-preventable infections can reduce the risk of pneumonia.

Good hand hygiene, adequate nutrition, breastfeeding during infancy and avoiding exposure to tobacco smoke also help protect children.

“Parents should avoid self-medication and should never delay medical attention when breathing difficulties develop,” advised Dr Parida. “Early recognition and appropriate treatment can significantly reduce the risk of complications and help children recover safely.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.