IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe Covid-19 illness: Study
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.(ANI)
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.(ANI)
health

Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe Covid-19 illness: Study

A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:39 AM IST

A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'JNCI Cancer Spectrum'. Past reports have established an increased risk of severe disease and death for sick or hospitalised cancer patients with Covid-19 compared to patients without cancer, but less is known about patients in the general population.

The findings underscore the importance of Covid-19 mitigation, like social distancing and mask-wearing, and vaccinations for all patients, not just those recently diagnosed or with active disease.

"Patients who have cancer need to be careful not to become exposed during this time," said senior author Kara N. Maxwell, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of Hematology-Oncology and Genetics in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Abramson Cancer Center and the Basser Center for BRCA.

"That message has been out there, but these latest findings show us it's not only for patients hospitalized or on treatment for their cancer. All oncology patients need to take significant precautions during the pandemic to protect themselves," Maxwell added.

The researchers analysed the records of more than 4,800 patients who had been tested for Covid-19 from the Penn Medicine BioBank, a centralised bank of samples, and linked data from the health system's electronic health records, to investigate the association between cancer status and Covid-19 outcomes.

Of the 328 positive cases through June 2020, 67 (20.7 per cent) had a cancer diagnosis in their medical history (80.6 per cent with solid tumor malignancy and 73.1 per cent with inactive cancer).

Patients with Covid-19 -- including both those with active cancer (18) and inactive cancer (49) -- had higher rates of hospitalisations compared to non-cancer patients (55.2 per cent vs. 29 per cent), intensive care unit admissions (25.7 per cent vs. 11.7 per cent), and 30-day mortality (13.4 per cent vs. 1.6 per cent). While worse outcomes were more strongly associated with those with active cancer, patients in remission also faced an overall increased risk of more severe disease compared to Covid-19 patients without cancer.

Notably, the proportion of Black patients -- who make up 20 per cent of the patients in the biobank -- was significantly higher in both cancer and non-cancer Covid-19-positive patients (65.7 per cent and 64.1 per cent, respectively) compared to all patients tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The findings parallel prior reports showing the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on minority communities.

"We really need to be thinking about race as a significant factor in trying to get people vaccinated as soon as we can," Maxwell said.

Studies show that cancer patients have a higher risk of Covid-19 complications, due in part to factors such as older age, higher smoking rates, comorbidities, frequent health care exposures, and the effects of cancer therapies. These latest results also suggest cancer itself and its impact on the body may play a role in exacerbating Covid-19 infections.

"Our finding that cancer patients with Covid-19 were more likely than non-cancer patients to experience hospitalization and death even after adjusting for patient-level factors supports the hypothesis that cancer is an independent risk factor for poor Covid-19 outcomes," they wrote.

In a separate, related study published in the preprint database bioRxiv and not yet peer-reviewed, Penn Medicine researchers report that cancer patients receiving in-person care at a facility with aggressive mitigation efforts have an extremely low likelihood of Covid-19 infection. Of 124 patients in the study receiving treatment at Penn Medicine, none tested positive for the virus after their clinical visits (an average of 13 per patient).

The results suggest those efforts, when combined with social distancing outside the healthcare setting, may help protect vulnerable cancer patients from Covid-19 exposure and infection, even when ongoing immunomodulatory cancer treatments and frequent healthcare exposure are necessary, the authors said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
study covid-19 severity of illness bowel disease up prostate cancer risk
app
Close
e-paper
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone and people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day.(ANI)
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone and people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day.(ANI)
health

Covid-19 lockdown loneliness leads to depressive symptoms in adults: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone and people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
health

Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Tisca Chopra’s fitness goals for 2021 include working on her core strength. As she gives a glimpse of her workout on a pilates reformer, we list out its health benefits which will surely push you to give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a recent study led by Biomedical engineers at Duke University, the human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised.(ANI)
According to a recent study led by Biomedical engineers at Duke University, the human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised.(ANI)
health

Study finds exercising could combat chronic inflammation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Exercising regularly has a number of health benefits, but did you know that exercising muscle could combat chronic inflammation on its own?
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.(ANI)
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.(ANI)
health

Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe Covid-19 illness: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:39 AM IST
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand(Instagram/mandirabedi)
health

Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Monday motivation: Mandira Bedi’s latest fitness video of nailing headstand and handstand with 50 mins of wind sprints done off the camera, is all the workout inspiration we need to get our week rolling. Read benefits of these exercises inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a person's health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion.(ANI)
While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a person's health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion.(ANI)
health

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:57 AM IST
While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a person's health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
health

Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday loves an intense morning Yoga session. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of aerial Yoga posts on social media and blowing our minds away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

When it comes to following Covid-19 guidelines, social influence matters

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
health

Antidepressants won't help with back pain and osteoarthritis, says study

ANI, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST
A recent study suggested that contrary to the common belief stimulant medication does not have any effect on chronic back pain and hip and knee osteoarthritis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
health

Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • From sharing the best fitness advice she has ever received, to her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals some health and wellness tips in this viral video
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
health

Immune system of recovered Covid-19 patients may fight coronavirus variants

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:23 AM IST
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
health

Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:34 AM IST
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Even one alcoholic drink per day can increase risk of atrial fibrillation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A recent study revealed that individuals who regularly drink a humble measure of liquor are at a higher risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart pulsates in a strange rhythm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Coffee temporarily counteracts effect of sleep loss on cognitive function: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimise reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP