Quote of the day by N R Narayana Murthy: 'I believe that the most important asset of a nation is the brain and…'
On N R Narayana Murthy’s birthday, revisit the Infosys founder’s powerful words on how intellect, hard work and discipline can shape a nation’s progress.
N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, is one of India’s most prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders. Having founded Infosys in 1981 with six other engineers, Murthy played a significant role in shaping India’s global software services industry.
Over the years, Murthy has frequently spoken about entrepreneurship and the responsibility of individuals towards the country’s development. On his 80th birthday on August 20, let’s take a look at one of his profound quotes. (Also read: Quote of the day by Nayanthara: ‘When there is a low phase in your life, you have to pick yourself up and start again )
In a 2026 interview with Outlook Business, Murthy said, “I believe that the most important asset of a nation is the brain and hard work of its citizens.” He went on to say that for a country to move from a developing to a developed nation, its citizens, particularly the youth, need to have high aspirations, practise desirable values, pursue excellence, and remain disciplined.
What N R Narayana Murthy’s quote means
Murthy’s words place human potential at the centre of a nation’s development. Rather than viewing economic growth only through the lens of capital, infrastructure or technology, his message highlights the importance of the people who create, innovate and work to move a country forward.
For Murthy, intellect needs to be accompanied by effort. In the same interview, he stressed that India needs to improve its work productivity, sharpen its focus on excellence, and become globally competitive. He also argued that young people should focus less on simply counting their working hours and more on what they have achieved and what remains to be accomplished.
His comments also connect hard work with discipline and national aspiration. Murthy said that India’s youth should aim not merely to participate in the global economy but to contribute to India’s emergence as a global intellectual, business and moral leader.
Why N R Narayana Murthy’s quote resonates today
At a time when artificial intelligence, automation and new technologies are rapidly changing the workplace, Murthy’s emphasis on human intellect remains relevant. He believes that India needs to move from an “implementation era” to an “invention era” and encouraged young Indians to develop critical thinking, independent analysis and innovation.
Murthy’s broader philosophy has consistently linked professional success with values. In his interview, he also said that technology may change, but values such as high aspirations, hard work, discipline, honesty and integrity remain timeless.
About N R Narayana Murthy
N R Narayana Murthy founded Infosys in 1981 along with six software professionals and served as its CEO from 1981 to 2002. Under his leadership, Infosys went public in 1993 and was listed on NASDAQ in 1999. He has received several honours, including the Padma Vibhushan, France’s Legion d’honneur and Britain’s CBE, and was the first Indian recipient of the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year award.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More