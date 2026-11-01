Planning a baby? 5 pre-pregnancy supplements to know about

The pregnancy preparations often start long before the pregnancy test shows a positive result. Eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, and caring for your overall health can help you understand your nutrition needs for conception and stay healthy. Reproductive health and early pregnancy rely heavily on certain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. A range of multivitamins and prenatal supplements is available for women trying to conceive, including options rich in folic acid, DHA, iron, and more.

What are the best supplements for women trying to conceive?

Beyond Folic Acid: Key Nutrients to Know When Planning a Pregnancy (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Here are five types of supplements available for women who want to conceive with a doctor's help.

1. Dame Health Pre-Pregnancy Support Multivitamin

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Dame Health has introduced a multivitamin designed for women trying to conceive, containing nutrients such as folate, iron, choline, iodine, and zinc. These ingredients play essential roles in several bodily functions, including red blood cell production, thyroid function regulation, and various cellular activities. Learning more about these nutrients, can help women gather relevant information before becoming pregnant. When choosing a pre-pregnancy multivitamin, pay attention to the specific forms and amounts of nutrients included, since nutritional needs vary based on health history, individual deficiencies, and diet. Medical professionals can help determine whether you need a multivitamin and whether supplementation is right for you.

2. Conceive Plus Prenatal with DHA

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Conceive Plus offers products that support prenatal nutritional needs. One is DHA, a crucial omega-3 fatty acid that supports proper development of the fetal brain and vision. DHA exists naturally in oily fish and is found in various fortified foods and supplements. For women who are considering using prenatal nutrition products, those with DHA can be beneficial, along with normal food consumption. Review the full ingredient list, the DHA amount, and whether the product contains it, then choose accordingly. People who do not eat fish or have certain dietary restrictions should choose other DHA sources with their healthcare providers.

3. Trimacare 1 Advance

Trimacare 1 Advance is a prenatal dietary supplement intended specifically for the first trimester of pregnancy. Pregnancy supplements typically contain vitamins, minerals, and other natural substances that help meet a mother's nutritional needs in the early stages of pregnancy. Formulations may include folic acid, iron, DHA, and other micronutrients. For women who plan to become pregnant, it is necessary to know and understand the distinction between the supplements used before conception and those that can be taken during pregnancy. A product appropriate for the first trimester may be unsuitable for women trying to conceive.

4. Carbamide Forte Prenatal Multivitamin with DHA

Carbamide Forte offers dietary supplements, including prenatal multivitamin formulations with vitamins, minerals, and DHA. These products may interest women who are comparing nutrient combinations and researching pregnancy nutrition. When choosing prenatal multivitamins, women should look beyond the number of ingredients and examine what they actually contain. Also, check whether the formula includes the nutrients she needs and whether any ingredients overlap with other supplements she already takes.

5. Pregnacare Original by Vitabiotics

Vitabiotics offers Pregnacare Original, a prenatal supplement that provides essential nutrients for pregnant women. It is one of the best-known pregnancy supplements and is worth considering when choosing an option. If you want to conceive, it is essential to categorize products as pregnancy supplements and preconception preparations. Choose the best product based on the instructions, your nutritional needs, and professional advice. Also, verify that the chosen product contains enough folic acid.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)