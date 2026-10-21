Pollution and sun exposure can stress your skin: Dermatologist shares AM and PM skincare tips for sensitive skin

Of the different skin types, sensitive skin can be especially vulnerable to irritation. But redness, dryness, and discomfort do not happen only to sensitive skin. Exposure to pollution, sunlight, and other environmental stressors can leave your skin feeling dull and irritated. So, how can you adapt your skincare routine to combat these daily stressors, as well as protect your skin type?ALSO READ: Can expensive products slow ageing? Dermatologist debunks 5 skincare myths

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Dr Kanchan S Topgi, visiting consultant, clinical and aesthetic dermatologist and trichologist at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, elaborated on the importance of a consistent skincare routine. She explained why daily care should focus on protecting your skin during the day and supporting its recovery at night, rather than addressing skin needs only when irritation happens.

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“Daily stressors like UV rays and blue light from screens trigger the formation of free radicals, unstable molecules that damage skin cells, break down collagen, and accelerate visible signs of ageing,” she said, naming the consequence of poor lifestyle for your skin health.

But for all people, it may not show up at the same pace. The dermatologist added, “For most people, this shows up gradually: a little more dullness, a few more fine lines, skin that feels reactive or easily irritated. For those with sensitive skin, the effects can be even more pronounced, since the skin barrier is already more fragile and less able to bounce back on its own.”

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{{^usCountry}} So, this means people with sensitive skin are more prone to premature ageing as their skin barrier is already fragile or worse, compromised. 1. Defence by day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, this means people with sensitive skin are more prone to premature ageing as their skin barrier is already fragile or worse, compromised. 1. Defence by day {{/usCountry}}

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During the day, the skincare priority should differ. The dermatologist added, “Adapted skincare to prioritise defence shields stressed, sensitive skin from the oxidative damage caused by pollution and blue light, while helping strengthen its natural resilience with continued use.”

Dr Topgi highlighted ingredients that are antioxidant-rich, such as gallic acid, to support sensitive skin exposed to oxidative stress.

But it is also essential to note that even if you add an antioxidant-rich serum, the expert cautioned not to replace sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, alongside a gentle moisturiser. Choose fragrance-free formulations for sensitive skin.

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What will the gradual results be like? Dr Topgi said, “With gradual and long-term usage, people notice their skin looking calmer and more radiant gradually. Some also observe a drop in visible sensitivity along with a softer look with appearance of fewer pores and fine lines over time.”

2. Recovery

Sensitive skin type is more prone to redness along with compromised skin barrier.

During the day, your skin is exposed to so many environmental stressors such as pollution. By nighttime, the focus should shift to gentle cleansing and hydration. Remove makeup, sunscreen, and the day's buildup; double cleanse if required. Choose a moisturiser that contains soothing ceramides to support the skin barrier. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid can help keep skin hydrated.

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Your AM/PM skincare routine can be simpler than you think. Divide it into two goals: protection during the day and recovery at night.

The dermatologist concluded, “The battle against environmental stress is constant, but it does not have to be one-sided. With the right defence during the day and genuine recovery at night using a suitable AM/PM routine, the skin is far better equipped to stay resilient, calm, and visibly healthier over time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.