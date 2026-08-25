I tried and tested the BiE B-Tox face serum on my sensitive skin for a month; here is my review

This is why I have always been intrigued by peptide serums, especially when my skin starts looking a little tired, less plump and not as firm as it used to. So, when I received the BiE B-TOX Restoring & Firming Multi-Peptide Serum in a PR package, I was eager to try it. I was also curious to see whether it would make a visible difference or simply become another product sitting on my bathroom shelf.

I just love face serums. The way they penetrate deep into the skin, leaving it looking plumper and healthier, is pure bliss. Peptides have recently become a new favourite in my skincare routine. Packed with amino acid chains that help support collagen production, improve firmness and smooth fine lines, peptides can also support the skin barrier and hydrate the skin without feeling heavy.

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

What truly amazed me about this serum was its formulation. The BiE B-TOX Restoring & Firming Multi-Peptide Serum is formulated with eight advanced peptides, including Copper Tripeptide-1, Acetyl Octapeptide and Matrixyl 3000. It also contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and chamomile hydrosol, offering a combination of firming, hydrating and skin-supporting ingredients.

My experience with the serum What I like about the serum

Lightweight texture

The first thing I noticed was its texture. It feels lightweight and spreads easily across my face without leaving a heavy or particularly sticky finish. I usually apply a few drops to cleansed skin and gently massage it in before following with a moisturiser. The brand recommends using it both morning and night, followed by moisturiser and sunscreen during the day.

Felt softer on my skin

What I liked most was how comfortable it felt on my skin. Most serums can feel like an extra layer in an already lengthy skincare routine, but this one was easy to incorporate. My skin felt hydrated and smoother after application, without that greasy feeling that makes me want to wash everything off.

Gave my skin a plumper effect

After using it consistently for a month, I noticed my skin looked a little plumper and more rested. The hydration was probably the most immediate benefit I could see, while the firming effect felt more gradual. My skin texture also appeared smoother, particularly on days when my complexion looked dull or tired.

I love these ingredients

Copper Tripeptide-1 is the star ingredient here. It is included to support collagen production and skin structure, making it particularly interesting for anyone concerned about firmness and visible signs of ageing. In fact, the presence of copper tripeptide is the reason for the serum's blue hue, which supports collagen production, aids skin recovery, and helps defend against daily oxidative stress.

Matrixyl 3000 is another peptide complex designed to support collagen and elastin, while Acetyl Octapeptide is targeted towards the appearance of expression lines.

I also liked seeing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide in the formula. Hyaluronic acid helps provide hydration and gives skin a plumper appearance, while niacinamide can support the skin barrier and improve the overall look of uneven texture. Chamomile hydrosol adds a soothing element to the formula.

Cruelty-free

I have always had a soft corner for skincare products that are vegan or cruelty-free, and this one actually stole my heart here. The brand checks all the boxes of being cruelty-free, sulphate-free, and vegan, making me fall in love with it.