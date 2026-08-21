Your dry and chapped hands need the goodness of these 5 hand creams

Hand creams for softer supple hands (pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility We often have a detailed skincare routine for our face, but our hands rarely receive the same attention. From frequent handwashing and sanitising to exposure to sunlight, dust, cold weather and household cleaning products, our hands go through a lot every day. This can leave the skin feeling dry, rough and tight.

This is where a good hand cream can make a noticeable difference. More than just a quick fix for dryness, hand cream can help moisturise the skin, support the skin barrier and keep your hands feeling soft and comfortable.

What is hand cream? Hand cream is a moisturising product formulated specifically for the skin on your hands. Compared with lighter body lotions, many hand creams have a richer texture because the hands are frequently exposed to external stressors and tend to lose moisture easily.

Depending on the formulation, hand creams may contain ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, squalane, urea or natural oils. These ingredients can help attract moisture to the skin, reduce moisture loss and improve the feel of dry or rough hands.

Benefits of using hand cream 1. Helps combat dryness

One of the biggest benefits of hand cream is its ability to replenish lost moisture. Regular application can help relieve dry, flaky and tight-feeling skin, particularly after washing your hands.

2. Supports the skin barrier

Frequent washing and exposure to detergents can weaken the skin barrier. A moisturising hand cream can help support this barrier by providing hydration and replenishing skin-softening ingredients.

3. Makes rough hands feel softer

If your hands feel rough or look dull, consistent moisturisation can improve their texture. Richer creams can be especially useful for particularly dry areas around the knuckles and fingertips.

4. Helps protect against environmental stressors

Your hands are exposed to the elements almost every day. Cold air, dry weather, pollution and frequent contact with water can contribute to moisture loss. Applying hand cream regularly helps keep the skin moisturised and more comfortable.

5. Can help care for cuticles

Dry cuticles can become rough and uncomfortable. Applying a little hand cream around the nails and cuticles can help soften this area and prevent it from feeling excessively dry.

6. Keeps hands looking well cared for

Well-moisturised hands tend to look smoother and healthier. While hand cream cannot stop the natural ageing process, maintaining good hydration can help minimise the appearance of dryness and rough texture.

How to use hand cream correctly The best time to apply hand cream is immediately after washing your hands, while the skin is still slightly damp. Take a small amount and massage it into your palms, backs of your hands, fingers, knuckles and around the nails.

You can also keep a tube beside your bed and apply a richer hand cream before going to sleep. If your hands are extremely dry, wearing soft cotton gloves overnight after applying cream may help prevent the product from rubbing off.