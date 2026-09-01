Can expensive products slow ageing? Dermatologist debunks 5 skincare myths

Anti-ageing skincare is surrounded by misconceptions, with everyone offering their two cents and skincare aisles overflowing with products. Amid all this noise, it is best to take a step back and look at skincare with renewed clarity instead of blindly following marketing hype.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, director and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, shared that ageing is a natural process, but social media narratives can sometimes complicate how we approach it.

She said, "From believing that an anti-ageing regimen should only be started after reaching a certain age to assuming that using more products will lead to better results, there are several misconceptions about skincare that may make routines ineffective or excessive."