Can expensive products slow ageing? Dermatologist debunks 5 skincare myths
From using too many products to when to start anti-ageing skincare, there are many misconceptions.
Anti-ageing skincare is surrounded by misconceptions, with everyone offering their two cents and skincare aisles overflowing with products. Amid all this noise, it is best to take a step back and look at skincare with renewed clarity instead of blindly following marketing hype.
Dr Rinky Kapoor, director and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, shared that ageing is a natural process, but social media narratives can sometimes complicate how we approach it.
She said, "From believing that an anti-ageing regimen should only be started after reaching a certain age to assuming that using more products will lead to better results, there are several misconceptions about skincare that may make routines ineffective or excessive."
Therefore, following age-based rules or piling on multiple products may backfire. Instead, skincare should be simple, consistent, and tailored to the skin's individual needs.
Here's a set of myths that she debunked with relevant facts:
Myth 1: An anti-ageing skincare regimen should only be started after the age of 40
- Skin ageing begins well before the appearance of visible wrinkles.
- The skin produces collagen, which gradually decreases with age, while exposure to the sun and other environmental factors may accelerate the ageing process.
Myth 2: Wrinkles are the sole indication of ageing on the face
- The ageing process is much broader than just the formation of wrinkles.
- Changes in collagen and elastin levels, pigmentation, texture, elasticity, hydration, as well as facial volume and contours, can all affect how the face looks over time.
- This is why an effective anti-ageing approach should focus on overall skin quality, rather than just wrinkles.
Myth 3: Expensive skincare products provide better anti-ageing results
- Cost does not necessarily determine the efficacy of a product. What truly matters is its formulation, active ingredients, concentration and suitability for your skin type and concerns.
- An effective skincare regimen using simple products with scientifically proven ingredients can be more beneficial than constantly experimenting with expensive formulations.
Myth 4: Multiple anti-ageing products are needed to achieve better results
- This myth stems from the idea that using more products will lead to better results.
- But applying too many ingredients, acids or exfoliators at once can cause irritation and compromise the skin barrier.
- It is better to build a simple skincare routine and gradually introduce active ingredients into it.
Myth 5: Aesthetic procedures can replace good skincare and healthy lifestyle choices
- Aesthetic treatments can target specific concerns; however, they cannot replace the basics of good skincare and a healthy lifestyle.
- Using sunscreen, getting adequate rest, maintaining proper nutrition, exercising, managing stress and following a consistent skincare regimen are essential for healthy ageing.
- Aesthetic treatments should be tailored to an individual's physical characteristics, skin concerns and expectations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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