Pregnancy workouts: Specialist flags 5 warning signs you should not ignore, from calf swelling to unusual exhaustion

Pregnancy is a time when the body undergoes many changes. For those with uncomplicated pregnancies, exercise, from cardio and strength training to Pilates, can generally be part of a healthy routine with a doctor's guidance.ALSO READ: Had high BP during pregnancy? Doctor reveals what it could mean for your heart years later

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It can help maintain stamina and improve fitness and ease discomfort such as back pain. Many celebrities also share glimpses of their fitness routines during pregnancies.

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But every pregnancy is different, and it is important to recognise when a workout becomes too hectic for your health.

A specialist offered his take on recognising when to stop exercising during pregnancy. Dr Rohan Palshetkar, IVF specialist, endoscopic surgeon, obstetrician and gynaecologist, emphasised that while exercise can be a part of a healthy pregnancy, you should not push your body when you are feeling unwell or experiencing discomfort.

The expert firmly cautioned that staying active during pregnancy should be about supporting your health, rather than pushing yourself to meet fitness goals. This means adapting your routine to your pregnancy, medical history and fitness level, with guidance from your doctor. If you experience any warning symptoms, stop exercising.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “Being physically active while pregnant involves taking care of yourself and not going beyond your limits. Any exercises that are recommended for pregnant women need to be adjusted to your pregnancy and to your previous state of health and physical fitness." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “Being physically active while pregnant involves taking care of yourself and not going beyond your limits. Any exercises that are recommended for pregnant women need to be adjusted to your pregnancy and to your previous state of health and physical fitness." {{/usCountry}}

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Which physical activities are safe?

Choosing an activity during pregnancy is important. The physical activity needs to be manageable as well. You should never exert yourself to finish the exercise.

Dr Palshetkar suggested walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga as options for women with uncomplicated pregnancies, provided the doctor approves.

He also advised, “Dress up in comfortable clothes and drink plenty of water both before and after exercise. Make sure that you do not get too warm and that your breathing permits conversation.”

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Make sure you are wearing comfortable clothes when you are doing yoga.

What are the warning signs you need to stop exercising during pregnancy?

Identifying when to pause is crucial. This means you need to pay close attention to your body and the signals it's sending you. Do not ignore any sign as a routine pregnancy issue or workout fatigue.Here are the signs you need to be wary of:

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1. Dizziness, light-headedness or unusual breathlessness

Feeling dizzy, light-headed or more breathless than usual during exercise should be taken seriously.

Breathlessness before you even begin exercising is also a warning sign.

Stop exercising, rest, and seek medical advice, especially if symptoms are severe or keep recurring.

Stay hydrated, avoid heat and humidity, and adjust your pace.

2. Vaginal bleeding or fluid leakage

Any blood flow from the vagina or any kind of discharge that comes from the vagina while exercising should prompt you to see a doctor.

Heavy bleeding, pain, or accompanying symptoms require immediate medical attention.

3. Chest pain, persistent headaches or muscle weakness

Watch for chest pain, persistent or severe headache or muscle weakness that affects balance.

Chest pain, fainting, a severe headache or difficulty breathing are warning signs.

4. Painful contractions, abdominal pain or calf swelling

Do not ignore painful contractions, severe abdominal pain or calf pain and swelling as routine pregnancy discomfort.

Calf pain or swelling, especially on one side, needs immediate medical attention, as it could mean a blood clot.

Do not massage the swollen calf or continue exercising.

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5. Overheating, unusual exhaustion or feeling sick

Feeling excessively hot, unusually tired or sick should be an immediate reason to stop exercising.

Changes in balance and stability during pregnancy mean exercises need modification.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.