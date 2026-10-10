Psychologists say just 'stop overthinking' is terrible advice because your brain craves certainty: Here's what actually helps instead

Everyone says 'stop overthinking' but no one says how. Psychologists say the goal isn't a worry-free mind. It's learning to notice when a thought becomes a loop — and not following it every time. Also read | Australian psychologist shares radical self-talk hack for better mental health in 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you've ever been told to 'just stop overthinking', you know how useless that advice feels when you're replaying a text from days ago. Two mental health experts say there's a reason it doesn't work — and it's not because you're doing something wrong.

"We have all heard this advice. A friend says it kindly, a family member says it with a shrug: 'Stop overthinking.' If it were that easy, nobody would be stuck at 2 am replaying a conversation from three days ago," Dr Rahul Chandhok, head consultant, mental health and behavioural science, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said in an interview with HT Lifestyle. The truth? Your brain isn't trying to torture you. It's trying to protect you. It just doesn't know when to quit.

Your brain is searching for certainty that doesn't exist

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Munia Bhattacharya, senior consultant, clinical psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared she hears the same line in her clinic almost every day: “I see this repeatedly in my clinical practice. Someone comes in and says, ‘I know I’m thinking too much, but I can’t switch it off.’ They have replayed the conversation, checked the message, analyzed the tone, imagined ten outcomes, and still feel nowhere." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Munia Bhattacharya, senior consultant, clinical psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared she hears the same line in her clinic almost every day: “I see this repeatedly in my clinical practice. Someone comes in and says, ‘I know I’m thinking too much, but I can’t switch it off.’ They have replayed the conversation, checked the message, analyzed the tone, imagined ten outcomes, and still feel nowhere." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Her reframe is simple: "Overthinking is often your brain asking for certainty that life cannot give you." And: "Your mind is not trying to make you miserable. It is trying to protect you. It just doesn’t know when to stop." That need to be certain is what fuels the loop:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘Did I say something wrong?’

‘Why did they reply like that?’

‘What if something goes wrong?’

‘What if I had handled it differently?’

For a while, it feels like problem-solving. Then it tips. "There is a point where thinking stops producing clarity and starts producing more anxiety," Dr Bhattacharya explained, adding, "That is when reflection becomes repetition, and problem-solving becomes mental checking."

Dr Chandhok called it the certainty trap: “Overthinking generally follows a repetitive pattern. A thought comes up, the person analyses it, searches for certainty, imagines different outcomes and feels more prepared temporarily. But as full certainty is seldom possible, the mind comes back to the same question.”

How to tell if you're problem-solving or just spiraling

This is the key distinction both experts want you to learn. "Problem solving produces a specific action, whereas rumination circles around the same issue, without any progress," Dr Chandhok shared. His quick check: "Am I finding a solution or just revisiting the problem?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Bhattacharya said she gives her patients a three-question self-check for when a thought starts looping:

1. ‘Is there something I can actually do about this right now?’

If yes, identify one small action.

2. ‘What do I know as a fact, and what am I assuming?’

This separates what is happening from what your anxiety is predicting.

3. ‘Am I trying to solve the problem, or am I trying to make myself feel completely certain?’

"The third question is often the most important," she said.

Everyone says stop overthinking but no one says how — it's not about a worry-free mind, it's about noticing when a thought becomes a loop and not following it. (Pixabay)

Stop fighting the thought

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trying to shove the thought away? That makes it louder. "Trying to push unwanted thoughts away can make them seem even more persistent," Dr Chandhok said. Instead, try noticing without engaging. His go-to line: Say to yourself, "I am having that thought that something may go wrong." That creates space between you and the thought. "It's not to say ignore legitimate concerns. This means letting the thought be there without automatically paying more attention to it," he shared.

Dr Bhattacharya's version is even softer: "Sometimes the most useful thing you can tell yourself is: ‘I have thought about this enough for today. I can come back to it tomorrow.’ Because every thought deserves to be noticed. Not every thought deserves an answer." Also read | Most anxious generation ever? WHO data says 470 million people have anxiety; know signs and science-backed fixes

Do something — anything — small

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fastest way out of your head is through your body and your to-do list. "One of the most useful ways to interrupt overthinking is to move from mental analysis to a small, practical action," said Dr Chandhok. If it's controllable, do one step now. If not, deliberately postpone it. He recommended a fixed 15-minute 'worry period' in your day — write the thought down when it pops up outside that window, and return to it later.

And calm the body, not just the mind. When you're tense, tired, or over-caffeinated, spiralling gets worse. Slow breathing, regular movement, solid sleep, less caffeine, and grounding — like naming five things you can see — can bring you back to the present.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also talked about building tolerance for uncertainty: "To accept uncertainty is to accept that not all circumstances will have a definitive answer. Stop analysing every possible outcome and looking for reassurance. Focus on what you can control today."

When it's more than just a bad night

Occasional overthinking is human. We all worry before a big event or replay a conversation. But pay attention when it starts running the show. "If you are losing sleep because of it, struggling to concentrate, repeatedly seeking reassurance, finding it difficult to switch off, or noticing that your work, relationships or everyday life are being affected, that is when I would encourage you to take it seriously," Dr Bhattacharya said.

Dr Chandhok agreed: "If you find yourself overthinking regularly and it’s affecting your sleep, concentration, relationships, work and daily functioning, it can be helpful to seek professional support." Therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy can help you spot unhelpful patterns and change your relationship with thoughts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Because the goal isn't a worry-free brain. As Dr Bhattacharya put it, "The goal is not to have a mind that never worries. The goal is to recognise when a thought has become a loop and learn not to follow it every time."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you're struggling, please reach out to a mental health professional.