Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is enjoying a successful run at the box office and breaking records. Amid the film's success, the actor is now gearing up for the release of its second part, set for Diwali 2028.

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Inside Ranbir Kapoor's training session

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On November 17, Ranbir's trainer Nam, who goes by Training With Nam on social media, posted a photo of the actor with the caption, “Back To The Grind🥊#ranbirkapoor #ramayana #trainingwithnam #발리우드.” The photo shows Ranbir, dressed in black shorts and wearing boxing gloves, training hard during a boxing session with Nam. The actor looks buff in the photo and, with his intense expression, seems to be ready to tackle his next project.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans loved the post and flooded the comments with praise for the actor. One Instagram user commented, “Ravana, it’s done bro!” Someone else wrote, “It is gonna be EPIC.” Ranbir's Ramayana training session {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans loved the post and flooded the comments with praise for the actor. One Instagram user commented, “Ravana, it’s done bro!” Someone else wrote, “It is gonna be EPIC.” Ranbir's Ramayana training session {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir and Nam, who is a Korean fitness instructor, have been training together ever since the actor signed Ramayana. In a July 2024 interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared details of his intense physical preparation for the role under Nam, his Korean fitness instructor.

According to the actor, Nam had fundamentally changed his approach to training, with his daily routine spanning three hours of rigorous exercise, divided between morning cardiovascular work and afternoon strength conditioning.

“Because of this new project that I'm going to start soon, I've really changed my style of workout. I'm working with this really interesting trainer—he's from Korea; his name is Nam—and he's really holistically changed my perception of training. I train with him for 3 hours a day,” Ranbir told Kamath.

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He added, “In the morning, I do mobility and stretching and cardio from 11:00 to 12:00. I'll sleep in the afternoon for an hour, and then I'll train from 5:00 to 7:00, and that's usually strength. But I'm doing such new things which have nothing to do with machines or weights—it's body weight: a lot of pull-ups, a lot of squats, and deadlifts; that's the only weight I use. Otherwise, it's a new style of training, like handstands and headstands, so I'm enjoying it.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Released on November 5, Ramayana, the first part of the mythological epic, crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide at the box office in just eight days.