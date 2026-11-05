Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shares mirror selfie of actor flexing biceps, flaunting toned physique after Ramayana transformation

Actor Ranbir Kapoor transformed his fitness regimen under the guidance of Korean coach Nam, who goes by Training With Nam on social media, to prepare for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. With Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana finally out in theatres, Nam posted a mirror selfie with the actor, showcasing the months of hard work they had put into helping Ranbir attain a sculpted, muscular physique.

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Ranbir Kapoor shows off muscles in new selfie

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On November 4, Nam posted the mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Part 1 DONE! #ramayana #ranbirkapoor Saw the film last night and excited for everyone to witness this cinematic spectacle.” The picture shows Ranbir flexing his biceps and showing off his toned physique, including the sculpted abs he had gained while training under Nam for his role as Lord Ram. Check out the photo below:

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When Ranbir Kapoor revealed how he trains with Nam

{{^usCountry}} In a July 2024 interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared details of his intense physical preparation for the role under Nam, his Korean fitness instructor. According to the actor, Nam had fundamentally changed his approach to training, with his daily routine spanning three hours of rigorous exercise, divided between morning cardiovascular work and afternoon strength conditioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a July 2024 interview with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared details of his intense physical preparation for the role under Nam, his Korean fitness instructor. According to the actor, Nam had fundamentally changed his approach to training, with his daily routine spanning three hours of rigorous exercise, divided between morning cardiovascular work and afternoon strength conditioning. {{/usCountry}}

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“Because of this new project that I'm going to start soon, I've really changed my style of workout. I'm working with this really interesting trainer—he's from Korea; his name is Nam—and he's really holistically changed my perception of training. I train with him for 3 hours a day,” Ranbir told Kamath.

He added, “In the morning, I do mobility and stretching and cardio from 11:00 to 12:00. I'll sleep in the afternoon for an hour, and then I'll train from 5:00 to 7:00, and that's usually strength. But I'm doing such new things which have nothing to do with machines or weights—it's body weight: a lot of pull-ups, a lot of squats, and deadlifts; that's the only weight I use. Otherwise, it's a new style of training, like handstands and headstands, so I'm enjoying it.”

All about Ramayana

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The first part releases worldwide on November 5, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.