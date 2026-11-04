Restarting workouts after injury: Surgeon shares how to protect your knees and spot warning signs

An active lifestyle is always advised, which means staying active through exercise. Getting back to exercise after a long break or an injury is exciting. But it is vital that you do not pick up exactly where you left off to avoid putting extra stress on your knees.ALSO READ: Wearing heels all day? Orthopaedic doctor warns it can cause knee problems

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Instead of restarting your routine at the same intensity as before, you need to ease into it. Most importantly, especially if you are returning after an injury, you need to take extra precautions and recognise warning signs early.

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Dr Nithin Kumar Bejjanki, chief arthroscopic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad, shared warning signs to watch for when restarting exercises and practical tips to protect your knees:

Swelling and popping sounds are some of the warning signs.

Warning signs you should not ignore

Persistent pain: Some soreness is expected when restarting exercise, but pain that does not improve means a deeper problem. Swelling: Swelling that appears within minutes or the first few hours after physical activity and does not subside despite icing and elevating the leg, it could indicate an underlying injury. Knee instability: If your knee feels loose, wobbly or as though it is giving way, avoid further strain and seek medical advice before continuing your workouts. Pop followed by sharp pain: Loud pop, snap or tearing sensation during exercise followed by sharp pain could mean an injury.

Tips to safely exercise after an injury

Always warm up to prepare your muscles and joints for the demands of physical exercise. Start with easy, low-impact exercises and gradually work your way up to more strenuous, high-impact routines. Take adequate rest days. Prioritise recovery and healing to help maintain consistency. Do not ignore any knee or joint pain that may arise during exercise.

Treatment

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding treatment, the surgeon revealed that minor injuries may heal with adequate rest, icing the affected area and physiotherapy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding treatment, the surgeon revealed that minor injuries may heal with adequate rest, icing the affected area and physiotherapy. {{/usCountry}}

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But for serious injuries, he noted, "More significant injuries may require treatments such as arthroscopy, a minimally invasive procedure that allows doctors to examine and treat damage inside the knee joint. While some tears can be repaired through this procedure, severe ligament injuries, such as an ACL tear, may require reconstructive surgery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.