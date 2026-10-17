Tired of the same Navratri snacks? Try these 4 easy ideas

Navratri fasting often comes with a familiar menu. Sabudana khichdi, aloo-based dishes, and vrat-friendly puris often feature during the nine-day festival. While these staples are comforting, snack time can sometimes feel repetitive. The idea is that adding variety doesn't require elaborate recipes or a long list of ingredients. Simple options such as fresh fruits, nuts, seeds, and makhana can help break the monotony while fitting seamlessly into your fasting routine.
Here are 4 snack ideas to try this Navratri
According to Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Limited and food expert at True Elements, thoughtful festive food choices often come down to small, practical changes rather than a complete overhaul of one's diet.
1. Add some crunch to your fruit bowl
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A bowl of fresh fruit is a fasting favorite, but eating the same combination every day can feel monotonous. Try pairing apples, bananas, and pomegranate with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds for added texture. If your fast allows it, a spoonful of curd can make it even more enjoyable. It's a quick, fuss-free snack that makes the most of ingredients you likely already have at home.
2. Keep a trail mix handy for busy days
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Between work commitments, festive shopping, and family gatherings, you don't always have time to prepare a snack from scratch. That's where a ready-to-eat option comes in. True Elements Panchmeva Trail Mix, made with dates, raisins, almonds, cashews, and dried blackcurrants, can be portioned into small servings and carried on the go for added convenience. Because fasting practices vary across households, always check the ingredient list to ensure packaged products align with your family's Navratri traditions.
3. Give roasted makhana a flavor upgrade
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Makhana is already a staple in many fasting menus, so it's easy to experiment with. Roast it in a little ghee and season with sendha namak for a classic preparation. If your fasting routine allows it, cumin or black pepper can add a welcome flavor variation. Prepare a batch in advance and store it in an airtight container to keep a ready snack throughout the day. Rotating seasonings can also make this familiar favorite feel a little different each time.
4. Turn to dates and nuts for sweet cravings
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If you crave something sweet in the evening, dates and nuts offer a simple solution. Enjoy a couple of dates with almonds or cashews, or blend them into bite-sized laddoos you can prepare ahead of time. With minimal prep, these make a convenient snack option during busy festival days. Because nuts and dried fruits are energy-dense, pre-portioning servings can support mindful eating.
A little variety goes a long way
Navratri fasting traditions vary from household to household. While some people follow a strict list of fasting-friendly ingredients, others observe customs passed down through their families. Before trying new recipes or packaged snacks, make sure they align with your personal fasting practices.
Dr Shilpa Vora notes, "Food choices should fit naturally into people's everyday routines and preferences. Simple ingredients can be used in many different ways to bring variety to meals and snacks without making preparation unnecessarily complicated."
What should we eat during 9-day Navratri?
With a little planning, whether it's washing and cutting fruit in advance, roasting makhana, or portioning nuts and seeds, snacking during Navratri can be both convenient and enjoyable. The goal isn't to replace traditional favorites, but to add variety that makes the nine days feel less repetitive and more satisfying.
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