Sameera Reddy shares hack for making delicious chocolate truffle with chickpea: 'Sounds weird, tastes unreal'
Actor Sameera Reddy shares a surprising chocolate truffle recipe made with chickpeas, proving healthy desserts can be fudgy, fun, and utterly delicious.
Actor Sameera Reddy might not be doing many films at the moment, but she stays connected with her audience through Instagram. From recipes and makeup tips to health advice, she regularly shares snippets of her daily life with her Instagram family. In her latest post, she reveals a delicious chocolate truffle made with chickpeas, a recipe you definitely need to try. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘healthy paneer paratha’ recipe that’s protein-packed and super easy to make )
"Kabuli Chana Chocolate Truffle! Even my kids couldn't stop eating them! Chickpeas in a dessert? Sounds weird, tastes unreal. I dare you not to love this," Sameera wrote in her Instagram caption.
Here's her recipe:
Ingredients to blend:
- 200 g boiled and skinned chickpeas
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 6 large chopped dates
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
After blending:
- Add 2 tbsp of honey to bind the mixture into a smooth dough
- Roll the dough into small bite-sized balls
- Dip each ball in melted chocolate (just simple melted chocolate works perfectly)
- Freeze for 25 minutes until set
Why we love it:
✅ Made with just a handful of real, wholesome ingredients
✅ Sweet, fudgy, and super satisfying without being overly indulgent
✅ Perfect for when you're craving chocolate but want to avoid the sugar crash
"No big nutrition claims, just big truffle energy. One bite and you'll be surprised how chickpeas transform into a decadent, fudgy dessert. Try it once and we dare you not to go 'wait, what!?," says Sameera.
About Sameera Reddy
Sameera Reddy is a former Indian actress known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and is now set to make a comeback with the horror-thriller Chimni, slated for release in 2025.
