Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘healthy paneer paratha’ recipe that’s protein-packed and super easy to make

Parathas are a beloved comfort food, but they're often loaded with calories and heavy on the stomach. Finding a version that's both healthy and delicious can be tricky. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, shares her healthy paneer paratha recipe, which is easy to make and packed with protein. (Also read: Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares ‘healthy sugar-free modak recipe’ for guilt-free Ganesh Chaturthi ) Enjoy nutritious paneer parathas with Janhvi Kapoor's simple recipe.

Janhvi Kapoor's healthy paneer paratha recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup paneer (grated or crumbled)

1 cup keto-friendly flour (almond flour or flaxseed flour)

1–2 tsp ghee (for cooking)

1–2 green chillies (finely chopped)

Fresh curd, to serve

Salt, to taste

Method:

1. Mix the keto flour with a pinch of salt and water to make a smooth dough.

2. Lightly sauté the crumbled paneer in a little ghee and season with salt.

3. Mix the cooked paneer with the dough to form a filling. Add the chopped green chillies.

4. Roll the mixture into round parathas, ensuring the paneer filling is evenly spread.

5. Heat a pan and cook each paratha with a little ghee until golden brown on both sides.

6. Enjoy hot with fresh curd on the side.

Nutritional benefits

Janhvi Kapoor's healthy paneer paratha is packed with protein from paneer, which helps in muscle building and keeps you full for longer. Using keto-friendly flours like almond or flaxseed flour adds healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients while keeping the carbs low, making it lighter than traditional wheat parathas. The addition of fresh curd provides probiotics for gut health. Overall, it's a balanced breakfast that combines protein, healthy fats, fibre, and probiotics, making it both nutritious and satisfying.

