Sanya Malhotra weightlifting to Doja Cat's ‘Woman’ is the fitness energy we need

They say the future is female and if you need any convincing, take one look at Sanya Malhotra weightlifting to Doja Cat's ‘Woman’ which is exactly the fitness energy we need this Friday. Amping up our workout mood ahead of the weekend, Sanya shared a latest fitness video straight from the gym as she grooved to Doja Cat's viral track and effortlessly nailed weightlifting along with barbell squats.

Taking to her social media handle, Sanya shared the video that gave fans a glimpse of her robust workout session. Donning a full sleeves black T-shirt teamed with a pair of black shorts, Sanya completed her athleisure look with a pair of black sneakers and pulled back her curly tresses into a high bun to keep them off her face during the intense exercise session.

Matching the steps to the trending ones on Instagram reels, Sanya walked towards towards a barbell before her and maintaining a firm grip on it, lifted it to waist level before raising it to her shoulders and even above her head while managing squats in between. She shared in the caption, “Still obsessed with this song (sic)” and punctuated it with a pokerface emoji.

Benefits:

Barbell squats help athletes improve quad strength and are a staple in Olympic weightlifting. This cardio exercise not only builds muscles and burns body fat but also improves heart health, strengthens bones and joints and reduces injury risk.

It boosts metabolism, staves off disease, regulates insulin and lowers inflammation. Additionally, this workout helps in improving posture, sleep, mood, endurance, mobility and energy levels.

