Sleep is vital for brain health, as well as our overall health. It serves as a state of active restoration, memory organisation, and cellular cleanup. According to Dr Arun Shah, director of neurosciences at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital with over 40 years of experience, the key functions of the brain include waste clearance through the glymphatic system, memory consolidation through neural connections, and cognitive and emotional regulation.

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Your sleep cycle and brain health

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This is why adequate sleep (at least 7 to 9 hours for most adults) sharpens attention, decision-making, problem-solving, reaction time, and emotional stability.

However, in an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arun noted that it is not just adequate sleep which is important, but also going through all phases of sleep. He highlighted how sleep fragmentation impairs the clearance of toxic waste from neural cells; chronic poor sleep can cause cognitive decline with reduced daily functioning, and how all the side effects accumulate over years to increase the risk of ailments, such as a brain stroke.

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A brain stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel within the brain bursts.

Can your sleep pattern impact stroke risk?

{{^usCountry}} When the brain is asleep, it performs various tasks that help it to prepare for the upcoming day. According to Dr Arunm, poor sleep over time results in cognitive dysfunction and impaired daily brain functioning. He explained, “Chronic or excessive sleep (hypersomnia or sleeping 9+ hours per night) is associated with impaired cognition, poor memory, and diminished executive functioning, especially where there are comorbidities such as depression and sleep disorders.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the brain is asleep, it performs various tasks that help it to prepare for the upcoming day. According to Dr Arunm, poor sleep over time results in cognitive dysfunction and impaired daily brain functioning. He explained, “Chronic or excessive sleep (hypersomnia or sleeping 9+ hours per night) is associated with impaired cognition, poor memory, and diminished executive functioning, especially where there are comorbidities such as depression and sleep disorders.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further highlighted, “Illnesses such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), fragmented sleep, or disruption of the body’s circadian rhythm cause the brain to lack oxygen and impair its ability to clear waste via the glymphatic system, thus posing increased risks of cognitive problems in the future. The chances of stroke are greatly increased in people suffering from OSA since these people tend to experience reduced oxygen levels during their sleep period, which may lead to cerebral infarction.”

In fact, OSA is a common co-morbid condition in stroke patients. With stroke being the second-leading cause of death worldwide, it is therefore wise to ensure proper sleep every day, he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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