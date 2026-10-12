Severe headache with a watering eye? Neurosurgeon explains sinusitis vs cluster headache, symptoms and treatment

Headaches are usually attributed to the daily stresses of a hectic lifestyle. But when the pain becomes intense or is accompanied by other symptoms, it warrants medical attention. Sometimes, what seems like a sinus-related headache may actually be something else.ALSO READ: Taking painkillers for every headache? Neurologist reveals why it is not safe

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A neurosurgeon helped clarify the difference. Dr Jaydev Panchawagh, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, helped clarify the difference, explaining how cluster headache presents, which symptoms accompany it, and why it is sometimes mistaken for sinusitis.

Describing what he observes in his practice, he shared, “I regularly see patients whose facial pain turns out to be something else. Cluster headache is one of these mimics. Because it comes with a watering eye and a runny nose, many of these patients have already been treated for sinusitis, often more than once, without relief.”

This mistake leads to a delay in treatment, and the surgeon confirmed that this type of headache is a neurological disorder, not a sinus problem.

What does an attack feel like?

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{{^usCountry}} What does a cluster headache attack feel like? The surgeon described the intensity and location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does a cluster headache attack feel like? The surgeon described the intensity and location. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “The pain strikes around or behind one eye, or at the temple. Patients describe it as piercing or burning, as if something were being driven into the eye. An attack lasts from about 15 minutes to three hours, and can come several times a day, often at the same time, often waking the person at night.”Dr Panchawagh listed these symptoms:

Watering and redness of the eye

Drooping or swelling of the eyelid

Runny or blocked nostril

These symptoms occur on the same side as the pain.

How does a cluster headache differ from a migraine? While some symptoms may overlap, the surgeon highlighted a difference in behaviour during an attack. “Unlike a migraine sufferer, who wants to lie still in a dark room, a person in a cluster attack cannot keep still. They pace, rock or press on the eye,” he said.

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The intensity of the headache helps to diagnose the condition; note it.

Why is it mistaken for sinus: how are they different?

Why is cluster headache sometimes confused with sinusitis? The surgeon attributed the confusion to overlapping symptoms, particularly facial pain and nasal symptoms.

Here's the difference between them:

Feature Sinustis Cluster headache Symptom pattern Congestion tends to persist Symptoms come and go in distinct attacks, often at similar times Pain location Facial pain or pressure around the sinuses Severe pain on one side, around or behind one eye or at the temple Nasal discharge May be thick or discoloured Typically clear and watery during an attack Sense of smell May be reduced Reduced smell is not a typical feature Other symptoms May include fever May include a watering, red eye and a drooping or swollen eyelid on the painful side View All

What are the warning signs?

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The symptoms that occur during these attacks provide essential clues necessary for diagnosis. So, the expert advised keeping a simple diary to record when attacks begin, how long they last, and which symptoms accompany them. This pattern can help guide diagnosis. Here are the signs to watch for:

Severe pain on one side, around or behind one eye A watering, red or swollen eye and a blocked or runny nostril on the same side Several attacks a day, often at the same times, often at night 'Restlessness during the attack

How is it treated?

Mistaking cluster headache for sinusitis may lead to inappropriate antibiotic use.

The neurosurgeon explained, "Cluster headache needs treatment specific to it; antibiotics and decongestants do not help. An acute attack is treated with high-flow oxygen or medicines such as triptans, under medical supervision. During a cluster period, preventive medicines reduce the frequency and severity of attacks. Patients who do not respond adequately may benefit from nerve blocks or other specialist treatment.”

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When is it an emergency?

According to the doctor, seek emergency medical care if you experience any of the following:

Sudden, extremely severe headache

Weakness

Difficulty speaking

Fainting

Seizures

Loss of vision

In the end, it is essential to acknowledge that a watering eye and a runny nose do not always mean sinusitis. When they arrive with severe pain on one side, in attacks, recognising the pattern can end months of the wrong treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.