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Severe headache with a watering eye? Neurosurgeon explains sinusitis vs cluster headache, symptoms and treatment

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 13:17:56 IST
By Adrija Dey
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Intense headache could signal cluster headache. (Picture credit: Unsplash)
Intense headache could signal cluster headache. (Picture credit: Unsplash)
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Cluster headaches can cause severe one-sided pain along with a watery eye and runny nose, leading some patients to be treated incorrectly for sinusitis.

Headaches are usually attributed to the daily stresses of a hectic lifestyle. But when the pain becomes intense or is accompanied by other symptoms, it warrants medical attention. Sometimes, what seems like a sinus-related headache may actually be something else.ALSO READ: Taking painkillers for every headache? Neurologist reveals why it is not safe

A neurosurgeon helped clarify the difference. Dr Jaydev Panchawagh, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, helped clarify the difference, explaining how cluster headache presents, which symptoms accompany it, and why it is sometimes mistaken for sinusitis.

Describing what he observes in his practice, he shared, “I regularly see patients whose facial pain turns out to be something else. Cluster headache is one of these mimics. Because it comes with a watering eye and a runny nose, many of these patients have already been treated for sinusitis, often more than once, without relief.”

This mistake leads to a delay in treatment, and the surgeon confirmed that this type of headache is a neurological disorder, not a sinus problem.

What does an attack feel like?

He said, “The pain strikes around or behind one eye, or at the temple. Patients describe it as piercing or burning, as if something were being driven into the eye. An attack lasts from about 15 minutes to three hours, and can come several times a day, often at the same time, often waking the person at night.”Dr Panchawagh listed these symptoms:

  • Watering and redness of the eye
  • Drooping or swelling of the eyelid
  • Runny or blocked nostril

These symptoms occur on the same side as the pain.

How does a cluster headache differ from a migraine? While some symptoms may overlap, the surgeon highlighted a difference in behaviour during an attack. “Unlike a migraine sufferer, who wants to lie still in a dark room, a person in a cluster attack cannot keep still. They pace, rock or press on the eye,” he said.

The intensity of the headache helps to diagnose the condition; note it.

Why is it mistaken for sinus: how are they different?

Why is cluster headache sometimes confused with sinusitis? The surgeon attributed the confusion to overlapping symptoms, particularly facial pain and nasal symptoms.

Here's the difference between them:

FeatureSinustisCluster headache
Symptom patternCongestion tends to persistSymptoms come and go in distinct attacks, often at similar times
Pain locationFacial pain or pressure around the sinusesSevere pain on one side, around or behind one eye or at the temple
Nasal dischargeMay be thick or discolouredTypically clear and watery during an attack
Sense of smellMay be reducedReduced smell is not a typical feature
Other symptomsMay include feverMay include a watering, red eye and a drooping or swollen eyelid on the painful side
View All

What are the warning signs?

The symptoms that occur during these attacks provide essential clues necessary for diagnosis. So, the expert advised keeping a simple diary to record when attacks begin, how long they last, and which symptoms accompany them. This pattern can help guide diagnosis. Here are the signs to watch for:

  1. Severe pain on one side, around or behind one eye
  2. A watering, red or swollen eye and a blocked or runny nostril on the same side
  3. Several attacks a day, often at the same times, often at night
  4. 'Restlessness during the attack

How is it treated?

Mistaking cluster headache for sinusitis may lead to inappropriate antibiotic use.

The neurosurgeon explained, "Cluster headache needs treatment specific to it; antibiotics and decongestants do not help. An acute attack is treated with high-flow oxygen or medicines such as triptans, under medical supervision. During a cluster period, preventive medicines reduce the frequency and severity of attacks. Patients who do not respond adequately may benefit from nerve blocks or other specialist treatment.”

When is it an emergency?

According to the doctor, seek emergency medical care if you experience any of the following:

  • Sudden, extremely severe headache
  • Weakness
  • Difficulty speaking
  • Fainting
  • Seizures
  • Loss of vision

In the end, it is essential to acknowledge that a watering eye and a runny nose do not always mean sinusitis. When they arrive with severe pain on one side, in attacks, recognising the pattern can end months of the wrong treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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