Skincare under 499: Get best deals on face washes, face creams, toners, and more at Amazon

For all those skincare freaks who wish to revamp their skincare routine, but do not wish to spend much, here is good news. Amazon sale days are here! Amazon Great Freedom Sale is starting July 31 onward and here is a deal on all your skincare essentials like face washes, face creams, and toners, all under ₹499 only. In case, you need to know more about these, here are our top picks for you to choose from and add to your cart right away. Best skincare under ₹ 499(Pexels)

Face washes under ₹ 499:

Affordable skincare starts with the right face wash, no compromise needed! Get clean, refreshed skin without spending big! These budget-friendly face washes under ₹499 deeply cleanse, remove dirt, oil, and impurities, and leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated. Perfect for daily use, they help tackle acne, dullness, and clogged pores while maintaining your skin’s natural moisture balance. Be you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, there’s a gentle and effective option for you.

Sunscreens under ₹ 499:

Shield your skin from harmful UV rays without breaking the bank! These sunscreens under ₹499 provide broad-spectrum SPF protection, prevent tanning, and guard against sun damage. Lightweight and non-greasy, they’re ideal for daily use on all skin types. Be you prefer matte finish, gel texture, or hydrating formulas, these affordable sunscreens keep your skin safe and healthy throughout the day. Step out worry-free, sun protection is now both effective and budget-friendly!

Toners under ₹ 499:

Refresh and balance your skin affordably with toners under ₹499. These budget-friendly toners help tighten pores, remove residual dirt, and prep your skin for better absorption of serums and moisturisers. Enriched with soothing ingredients like rose water, witch hazel, or green tea, they calm irritation and reduce excess oil. Ideal for all skin types, they leave your skin feeling clean, hydrated, and energized. Healthy, radiant skin is just a few dabs away—no splurge required!

Face scrubs under ₹ 499:

Exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal a fresh glow with face scrubs under ₹499. These budget-friendly scrubs cleanse pores, reduce blackheads, and smooth out uneven texture. Packed with gentle exfoliants like walnut granules, rice powder, or fruit extracts, they polish your skin without harshness. Suitable for weekly use, they brighten your complexion and boost skincare absorption. A little scrub goes a long way—get radiant, renewed skin without spending a fortune!

Face creams under ₹ 499:

Hydrate, nourish, and glow with face creams that care for your skin without hurting your wallet. Priced under ₹499, these creams provide intense moisture, improve skin texture, and target concerns like dryness, dark spots, and dullness. Lightweight yet effective, they absorb quickly and suit all skin types. Be it’s day or night, these budget creams lock in hydration and promote a healthy-looking complexion. Affordable skincare has never felt this smooth and satisfying!

Hand creams under ₹ 499:

Say goodbye to dry, rough hands with nourishing hand creams under ₹499. These budget-friendly essentials deeply moisturize, soften skin, and protect against environmental damage. Infused with ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and aloe vera, they repair dryness and keep your hands smooth and supple all day. Perfect for on-the-go hydration, these non-greasy hand creams fit easily in your bag or desk drawer. Treat your hands to comfort and care—without overspending!

Body lotions under ₹ 499:

Keep your skin soft, hydrated, and glowing with body lotions under ₹499. These budget-friendly lotions deliver lasting moisture, soothe dryness, and restore your skin’s natural softness. Enriched with nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter, almond oil, and glycerin, they absorb quickly without feeling greasy. Ideal for all skin types, they work wonders in every season. Smooth, healthy skin doesn’t need a luxury price tag—just a bottle of goodness under ₹499!

FAQ for skincare at Amazon What is the Amazon Skincare Sale? The Amazon Skincare Sale is a limited-time promotional event where top skincare brands offer heavy discounts on cleansers, moisturizers, sunscreens, serums, and more. It includes both Indian and international brands.

What is the correct order to apply skincare products? A general rule is to apply products from thinnest to thickest: Cleanser Toner (optional) Serum or treatment Moisturizer Sunscreen (morning) or night cream (evening)

How often should I exfoliate my skin? 2–3 times per week is enough for most skin types. Avoid over-exfoliating, as it can damage your skin barrier.

Are natural or organic skincare products better? Not necessarily. Both natural and synthetic ingredients can be effective or irritating depending on your skin. Focus more on formulation and skin compatibility than labels.

