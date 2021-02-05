IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control
Self-control significantly affects well-being and objective success in life.(Unsplash)
Self-control significantly affects well-being and objective success in life.(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control

A new study has found that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control, and reveals some of the factors affecting this desire.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:43 PM IST

A new study has found that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control, and reveals some of the factors affecting this desire.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Motivation Science'. Self-control significantly affects well-being and objective success in life. Although many agree that a high degree of self-control is beneficial, helping people develop more self-control is a tricky challenge.

Self-control training, like training in any domain, is affected by the basic question of whether a person is motivated to improve self-control. This study explores that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control and uncovers the elements that drive people to improve this important personal quality.

The desire for self-control (DSC) reflects a wish to have an improved self-control ability. This desire is influenced by societal or cultural demands, as well as internal motivations. In the new study led by Israel's Bar-Ilan University, Australia's University of Queensland, and Texas Tech University in the US, researchers sought to discover the elements that drive people to experience greater DSC.

The research involved four separate studies. Across all studies, individuals low in trait self-control expressed greater DSC. That is individuals who chronically believe they are deficient in self-control wish they had more (reflecting deficiency). However, importantly, the four studies showed that DSC also hinges on individuals' sense that self-control is needed to accomplish current goals (reflecting necessity).

In study one, necessity was expressed by a greater fear of failure in not able to meet goals, and in study two, it was expressed by associating DSC with meeting goals in the near future. Crucially, studies three and four used experimental designs and showed that acknowledgment of the relevance of self-control for current goals (by, for example, knowing of an upcoming difficult task) causes an increase in desire for self-control.

The study also found that a stronger desire for self-control predicted a greater willingness to enroll in self-control training, by that highlighting the practical relevance of understanding the bases of this desire.

In a 2017 study, two of the current study's authors (Uziel & Baumeister) explored the implications of having a strong desire for self-control on task performance. It revealed an ironic effect, whereby wishing for more self-control resulted in impaired task performance in the face of difficult challenges.

Those who wished for more self-control expected to perform worse on the task, and thus gave up. In the context of this study, one might wonder what makes people want more self-control if it leads to dire consequences. The explanation that arises from the present findings is that the desire often arises too late in the process of addressing challenges and the prospects of succeeding cannot improve.

"Wishing for more self-control can lead to better self-control, but only when this wish serves a long-term process of self-improvement. If the desire arises when one already needs a high degree of self-control, the desire could be detrimental," said Dr. Liad Uziel, of the Department of Psychology at Bar-Ilan University, who led the study.

"In order for desire for self-control to carry beneficial effects, it must arise at a point where change is feasible. Changing one's self-control is a very difficult challenge and must be considered a journey, not a one-shot occurrence," noted Uziel.

The findings add a missing piece in understanding the processes that govern people's ability to develop better self-control. They also highlight the need to address the wish for having better self-control, and to understand its effect in bringing about actual behaviors aimed at improving self-control as an important factor in programs aimed at improving self-control.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
self improvement
app
Close
Self-control significantly affects well-being and objective success in life.(Unsplash)
Self-control significantly affects well-being and objective success in life.(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:43 PM IST
A new study has found that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control, and reveals some of the factors affecting this desire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
statement. The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in different locations across 43 States and was attended by elected officials. (Unsplash)
statement. The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in different locations across 43 States and was attended by elected officials. (Unsplash)
health

Thousands of Americans participate in two-week-long Yogathon

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Thousands of Americans participated in the annual Surya Namaskar Yogathon organised by a Hindu Sangha across the US to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind and spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Gram Panchayat enforcing social distance with the use of umbrellas(Twitter/drthomasisaac)
Kerala Gram Panchayat enforcing social distance with the use of umbrellas(Twitter/drthomasisaac)
health

Social distancing might be more beneficial for individuals during pandemic

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • A recently published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shown that maintaining social distance is more beneficial for individuals on a personal level and not just for the society on a larger scale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fitness enthusiasts are taking for new regimes (Sourced photo)
Fitness enthusiasts are taking for new regimes (Sourced photo)
health

Throwing more weight on fitness!

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:25 PM IST
With fitness taking the front seat, in the pandemic phase, new fitness regimes are garnering more traction among the gym freaks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Various forms of Yoga are in trend these days (Sourced photo)
Various forms of Yoga are in trend these days (Sourced photo)
health

Yoga to the rescue

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:25 PM IST
During the challenging time when the unending restriction on outings and human contact has taken toll on us, embracing the ancient effects of yoga has been a key for many to live easy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty launches free e-Book 'The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils the Hindi translation of her and nutritionist Luke Coutinho’s co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle’ on World Cancer Day 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
On this World Cancer Day, let's dive into the role of nutrition and lifestyle changes in order to reduce the risk of the deadly disease.(Unsplash)
On this World Cancer Day, let's dive into the role of nutrition and lifestyle changes in order to reduce the risk of the deadly disease.(Unsplash)
health

World Cancer Day: Role of nutrition, lifestyle changes to control cancer

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:03 PM IST
People across the globe need to be aware regarding nutrition and other lifestyle changes that can be implemented to help them recover and potentially reduce the risk of the same cancer recurring or a new one developing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Improper hygiene causes itching, burning irritation, and pain.(Unsplash)
Improper hygiene causes itching, burning irritation, and pain.(Unsplash)
health

Vaginal Hygiene: 'Why it is important'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Your Vagina needs more hygiene than your hands! Maintaining vaginal hygiene with intimate wash has become one of the important parts of women’s lifestyle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Britain to test mixing and matching of Covid-19 vaccines

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Guidelines in Britain and the U.S. say the vaccines aren't interchangeable, but can be mixed if the same kind isn’t available for the second dose or if it’s not known what was given for the first shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 vaccine may reduce coronavirus transmission: Study

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given a first dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuropsychologia'.(Unsplash)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuropsychologia'.(Unsplash)
health

Here's how pain experienced in everyday life impacts memory

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
A new study has found that higher pain intensity is linked to reductions in working memory ability and increased activity in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
health

Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:58 AM IST
  • Encouraging fans to focus on health and wellness, Shraddha Kapoor gave a variation to Swiss Ball exercise this Thursday and we are inspired to ‘find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya’
READ FULL STORY
Close
This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). (worldcancerday.org)
This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). (worldcancerday.org)
health

World Cancer Day 2021: Check here for history, significance and theme this year

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
World Cancer Day 2021: Annually observed on February 4, World Cancer Day seeks to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surround the disease that is the second leading cause of deaths globally. Read on to know all about the history, significance and theme this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study analyses hormone seasonality in humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The delay of pituitary hormones was unexpected, given that hormone circuit delays typically last hours rather than months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP