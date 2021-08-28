Swara Bhasker channels her ‘social media generated rage’ into kickboxing | Watch

Whether you want to shape and sharpen your style as a fighter or simply want to provide a healthy outlet for releasing stress and tension while improving upon your physical fitness like Bollywood diva Swara Bhasker, kickboxing knocks both out in a single move. From impressive pad work with trainer Abbas Morbiwala to landing neat kicks, two weeks into her kickboxing training, Swara motivated fans and fitness enthusiasts to get up and hit the gym this Saturday.

Taking to her social media handle, Swara shared glimpses of her intense workout session, featuring her donning a casual grey T-shirt and a pair of dark grey tights with hair pulled back into a top knot to keep them off her face and a pair of red boxing gloves to complete her sporty look. A girl’s gotta unwind and for that we are taking fitness inspiration from Swara who chose to “kick the BS outta” her life, one kickboxing workout session at a time.

Swara Bhasker's kickboxing training(Instagram/reallyswara)





While one clip was captioned, “@abbasmorbiwala Helping me deal with all my social media generated rage! (sic)” and punctuated with hard laughter emojis, Swara captioned another fitness clip, “@abbasmorbiwala helping me kick the BS outta my life (sic).”

Swara Bhasker's kickboxing training (Instagram/reallyswara)





Benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter