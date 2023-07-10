Switching from sugar to artificial sweeteners? Here are dos and don'ts to keep in mind

Amid reports of WHO planning to declare popular artificial sweetener aspartame as possible carcinogen, it is important to re-look at the intake of these widely-used sugar alternatives. Considering these artificial sweeteners are often consumed guilt-free by even fitness enthusiasts, in the light of recent developments, one should be mindful of their daily consumption in diet. (Also read: Doctor reveals list of food items that WHO should review for carcinogenic content apart from aspartame) Studies have revealed that artificial sweeteners could be a factor in weight gain since they might interfere with the body's capacity to control calorie intake, which can result in overeating and increased cravings.(Unsplash)

Aspartame is especially in news after a Reuters report claimed that WHO's cancer research arm International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), is set to declare it as 'possibly carcinogenic to humans' in July. FDA had earlier set the acceptable daily intake for aspartame at 50 mg per kg of body weight while European Union has recommended intake (ADI) of 40 mg per kg per day for aspartame.

In an earlier interview with HT Digital, Dr Pooja Babbar, Consultant, Medical Oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said that people with diabetes and those who are over 50, can consume artificial sweeteners in limited amount as recommended by medical experts.

Dr Aditya Chowti, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru in an interview with HT Digital talks about the dos and don'ts while consuming artificial sweeteners.

Dos:

1. Stay hydrated: Drink an adequate amount of water alongside consuming foods or beverages containing artificial sweeteners. Proper hydration is important for overall health and can help maintain a balanced diet.

2. Be aware of individual tolerance: Some individuals may experience digestive discomfort or other side effects when consuming certain artificial sweeteners. Pay attention to how your body reacts to different types and adjust your consumption accordingly.

3. Consider long-term goals: If you're using artificial sweeteners as part of a plan to reduce sugar intake or manage a health condition, discuss your goals with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian. They can provide guidance tailored to your specific needs.

Don'ts:

1. Assume calorie-free means guilt-free: While artificial sweeteners are often low in calories or calorie-free, it's essential to remember that overall calorie intake still matters for weight management. Be mindful of your total calorie consumption from all sources.

2. Neglect dental care: Artificial sweeteners can contribute to tooth decay just like sugar. However, maintaining good oral hygiene, such as regular brushing and flossing, is still crucial for dental health.

3. Consider natural alternatives: While artificial sweeteners can be a useful tool, don't overlook natural alternatives like stevia or monk fruit extracts if they align with your preferences and dietary goals. Natural options may provide a different taste profile or additional health benefits.