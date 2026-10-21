The exact workout Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes did 1 week before the show to get sculpted legs

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles on Sunday as the brand's signature angel-winged models swept down the runway in elaborate floral, corseted, and metallic creations. Supermodel Jasmine Tookes was one of the angels who walked the ramp, and her sculpted legs stole the show.

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On October 19, Megan Roup, a celebrity fitness trainer, shared the exact leg routine she did with Jasmine to prepare her for the fashion show. Sharing the video on Instagram, Megan wrote in the caption, “The exact leg circuit I did with Jasmine Tookes before she walked the Victoria's Secret runway!”

Jasmine Tookes's leg workout before walking the Victoria's Secret show

According to Megan, she trained Jasmine the week before she walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show. In the video, the fitness trainer shared the exact circuit she used to help Jasmine achieve strong, sculpted legs for her runway walk. Here's the full workout routine:

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Around the world curtsy: 8 repetitions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Around the world curtsy: 8 repetitions {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Cross Taps: 8 repetitions

⦿ Curtsy cross knee: 8 repetitions

⦿ Tap backs: 8 repetitions

⦿ Curtsy to squats: 8 repetitions

Jasmine Tookes's Victoria's Secret show look

The supermodel returned to the runway for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a multicoloured bikini look featuring a sequined magenta cover-up over her bottom half. She paired the ensemble with giant, tinsel-covered pink angel wings, embellished pumps, and blue-beaded hoop earrings. For her second look, she wore all-white lingerie under a beaded cover-up, diamond earrings, and a diamond bracelet.

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The model stole the show last year when she opened the show while nine months pregnant in a golden, gem-embellished net one-piece with a shell-shaped back structure. In 2016, she wore the $3 million "Bright Night Fantasy Bra" designed by Eddie Borgo in Paris.

About the Victoria's Secret show

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The annual runway spectacle, known for its star-studded casting, extravagant costumes and musical performances, was orchestrated by Adam Selman, the show's executive creative director. It saw an all-female lineup of performers, including Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, KATSEYE, and Megan Thee Stallion, each dressed in looks from the brand that captured the night's fantasy theme.

According to Reuters, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has travelled to cities including London, Paris, Shanghai, and Cannes since its debut in 1995. However, New York remains its longtime home, which makes the fashion show's return to Los Angeles a relatively rare stop for the globally watched and much-anticipated production.