Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Are you neglecting oral care? A radiation oncologist reveals its impact on breast cancer recovery

When breast cancer hits a family member, it changes the lives of everyone around them. Treatment can bring fatigue, changes in appetite and taste, nausea, discomfort, and emotional exhaustion, and everyday tasks can suddenly take more time, patience, and support. For caregivers, taking responsibility means juggling appointments, medicines, and meals while also empathizing and recognizing when their loved one needs help and when they need someone there with them.

Oral care becomes easy to overlook

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Post-surgery, and especially during and after radiation, the mouth's complex musculature can be disrupted. Many self-cleaning mechanisms are non-functional during this time. "Good hygiene not only decreases the side effects of radiation but also decreases the chances of repeated infection," says Dr Riddhijyoti Talukdar, Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Center, Mumbai, to Health Shots.

Making everyday oral care more manageable

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Oral-care wipes can be a practical alternative for keeping your mouth clean on days when brushing is difficult. Wipes containing sodium fluoride can support enamel care, and other oral-cleaning wipes can be a convenient option when conventional brushing is difficult. People who need extra enamel support can add a fluoride-free toothpaste containing calcium and phosphate to their oral hygiene regimen to promote enamel remineralization. When treatment makes familiar habits challenging, the goal is to make oral hygiene more accessible and comfortable.

Care is also about the things we don't always see

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This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are reminded that "Every story is unique, every journey matters." This uniqueness must also apply to caregivers and caretakers as they care for these family members. Amidst acceptance of the disease, which is already an emotional burden, every individual has different needs, treatment experiences, and comfort levels.

What are the different types of caregiving?

Making a meal easier for a loved one to eat, helping them sleep, accompanying them to an appointment, or simply acknowledging that something feels different are all examples of little acts of support. Oral care support may seem small, but oral treatments can greatly affect daily comfort.

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{{^usCountry}} This Pink October, let's salute the women fighting breast cancer as well as the caregivers who help them. Remember, improving care often starts with the details that are hardest to overlook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Pink October, let's salute the women fighting breast cancer as well as the caregivers who help them. Remember, improving care often starts with the details that are hardest to overlook. {{/usCountry}}

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)