Fighting breast cancer: CDRI mechanism set to increase treatment efficacy

Scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI) have come up with a new mechanism that on one hand enhances the efficacy of an anti-cancer drug, while also stopping the drug from attacking normal cells, in the treatment of breast cancer.

Manish Chourasia, a scientist who was involved in the research said, “We have prepared a double-shell magnetic nanoparticle system which can attack cancer-causing cells without affecting normal cells. These nanoparticles attach to the drug - for eg, Doxorubicin – a common drug used during chemotherapy. On one hand, it can increase efficacy and also reduce the toxicity of the drugs,” said Chourasia.

He underscored that iron-deficient women are at a greater risk of contracting breast cancer. “Iron deficiency also increases chances of secondary cancer or relapse of breast cancer. The double shelled magnetic nanoparticle system can also help in supplementing iron. At the same time, the mechanism is also rich in retinoic acid which is an immune modulator that stimulates the immune system to fight cancer,” he said.