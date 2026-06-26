Regular brushing may not work for everyone: Dentist shares 6 groups who need gentler oral care

The baseline oral care is usually limited to brushing. Despite dentists recommending flossing, many people skip it and assume that brushing with any regular toothpaste is enough. But this is a common misconception, as not everyone has the same dental requirements, health conditions or oral care challenges. Oral hygiene is meant to be a personal routine, shaped by age, medical history, sensitivity, and even the ability to rinse and spit comfortably.



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Let's hear from a dentist and what they have to say. Dr Ghousia Begum S, senior consultant pediatric dentist (for children with special needs & palliative oral care), dental health care and research at Gharonda, Hosmat Hospital, Kalyan Nagar, told us that brushing your teeth should not be a mindless habit but rather must be personalised.

“Oral care has been treated like a universal routine, one toothpaste, one mouthwash, one way to brush. But real life tells a very different story,” Dr Begum said, suggesting how important it is to take into account the differences.

Here is a list of vulnerable people, as per the dentist, who need to modify their oral care routine as per their health needs:

1. Hospitalised or dependent patients For patients recovering after surgery, those in intensive care or people in palliative settings, even basic steps like rinsing and splitting may not be possible.

In such cases, no-rinse oral solutions or caregiver-assisted routines may be needed. 2. People with neurological or developmental conditions People with neurological conditions, developmental disorders or cognitive impairments may find regular care products difficult to tolerate.

Strong flavours, excessive foam or certain textures can trigger discomfort, gag reflexes or sensory overload.