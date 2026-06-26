Regular brushing may not work for everyone: Dentist shares 6 groups who need gentler oral care
Oral hygiene needs can differ for everyone! Dentist tells how the regular oral care is not universal.
The baseline oral care is usually limited to brushing. Despite dentists recommending flossing, many people skip it and assume that brushing with any regular toothpaste is enough. But this is a common misconception, as not everyone has the same dental requirements, health conditions or oral care challenges. Oral hygiene is meant to be a personal routine, shaped by age, medical history, sensitivity, and even the ability to rinse and spit comfortably.
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Let's hear from a dentist and what they have to say. Dr Ghousia Begum S, senior consultant pediatric dentist (for children with special needs & palliative oral care), dental health care and research at Gharonda, Hosmat Hospital, Kalyan Nagar, told us that brushing your teeth should not be a mindless habit but rather must be personalised.
“Oral care has been treated like a universal routine, one toothpaste, one mouthwash, one way to brush. But real life tells a very different story,” Dr Begum said, suggesting how important it is to take into account the differences.
Here is a list of vulnerable people, as per the dentist, who need to modify their oral care routine as per their health needs:
1. Hospitalised or dependent patients
- For patients recovering after surgery, those in intensive care or people in palliative settings, even basic steps like rinsing and splitting may not be possible.
- In such cases, no-rinse oral solutions or caregiver-assisted routines may be needed.
2. People with neurological or developmental conditions
- People with neurological conditions, developmental disorders or cognitive impairments may find regular care products difficult to tolerate.
- Strong flavours, excessive foam or certain textures can trigger discomfort, gag reflexes or sensory overload.
3. People undergoing cancer treatment or long-term medical care
- Those undergoing cancer treatment, diabetes care or long-term medication may experience dry mouth, fragile gums or enamel erosion.
- Regular oral care products may not always be gentle enough for these concerns.
3. Teenagers with braces
- Require stronger enamel protection and more targeted cleaning support, as food particles and plaque can get trapped around brackets and wires more easily.
- Focus on oral care which your dentist recommends, such as an orthodontic toothbrush, interdental brush, fluoride toothpaste/mouthwash, and water flosser.
4. Elderly people with dry mouth or senstive gums
- Ageing can make oral tissues more delicate, while certain medicines may also cause dry mouth.
- Elderly people may benefit from gentler formulations that do not irritate sensitive gums or oral tissues.
5. Children with sensory sensitivities
- For children with sensory sensitivities, the foam, texture or strong mint flavour of toothpaste can become a barrier to brushing regularly.
- Softer textures, milder flavours and low-foam options may help make oral care easier.
6. People with limited hand dexterity
- People with limited hand movement may need better grip toothbrushes.
“Conversations around health are becoming more inclusive, and oral care is finally beginning to catch up,” the dentist shared, reminding that products should be easier to use and adaptable. If not, then it may not be effective.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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