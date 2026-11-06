The itch that won't quit: Dermatologist explains what eczema really is, what sets it off and how to calm your skin

We’ve all had moments where our skin feels a little flaky or dry. You slap on some moisturiser and call it a day, right? But if you’re dealing with a relentless itch that makes you want to crawl out of your skin, you might not just be dealing with just dryness. You could be facing eczema. Also read | World Eczema Day: Dermatologist reveals who is at risk and shares 11 symptoms; from tiny bumps, redness to rashes

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To get to the bottom of why skin goes rogue, we spoke with Dr Rinky Kapoor, co-founder and director of The Esthetic Clinics. Turns out, treating eczema like ordinary dry skin is a setup for failure. Here is everything you need to know about the condition, what triggers it, and how to actually handle flare-ups.

Eczema vs dry skin: what’s the difference

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It’s easy to confuse the two, but eczema goes far deeper than a surface-level lack of hydration. "Eczema, medically known as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic inflammation of the skin and needs a multifaceted approach to its management, as opposed to ordinary dry skin. Eczema not only increases the skin's susceptibility to irritation and moisture loss but also affects the skin barrier," Dr Kapoor told HT Lifestyle.

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{{^usCountry}} When a flare-up hits, it brings a whole dynamic squad of uncomfortable symptoms. Dr Kapoor shared, "Redness and inflammation of the skin, accompanied by scaling, cracking and sometimes oozing of the affected areas during a flare-up, are hallmark features of eczema." The vicious 'itch-scratch' cycle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When a flare-up hits, it brings a whole dynamic squad of uncomfortable symptoms. Dr Kapoor shared, "Redness and inflammation of the skin, accompanied by scaling, cracking and sometimes oozing of the affected areas during a flare-up, are hallmark features of eczema." The vicious 'itch-scratch' cycle {{/usCountry}}

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If you’ve ever had an eczema flare, you know the absolute worst part isn't even how it looks — it's the sheer, unyielding urge to scratch. "The hardest part of having eczema is the constant itching, which interferes with sleep and other day-to-day activities," Dr Kapoor said.

But giving in to that urge only creates a vicious cycle. "Scratching the affected area of the skin aggravates the problem by further damaging the skin barrier, leading to increased inflammation and a higher risk of secondary infections," she added. And while many associate the condition with babies or toddlers, Dr Kapoor warned that 'despite eczema being primarily seen in children, it can occur at any age'.

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Managing eczema starts with daily habits. Dr Kapoor says patients should find their triggers and follow a simple skincare routine. (Unsplash)

What is secretly triggering your skin?

Eczema flare-ups rarely happen out of nowhere. Your environment plays a massive role in setting off your skin barrier. According to Dr Kapoor, common culprits include:

⦿ Dust, pollution, wool, and harsh scented products.

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⦿ Hot, humid environments, rapid temperature changes, or excessive sweating.

⦿ High stress levels and poor sleep.

What about diet? It's a common belief that cutting out dairy or gluten will magically cure eczema, but Dr Kapoor urged caution: "In some cases, allergies can cause flare-ups; however, food allergies cannot be the only reason for the disorder." Also read | Say goodbye to winter itch: Expert reveals the best remedies for dry, irritated skin in cold season

How to build an eczema-safe regimen

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Managing the condition starts with everyday habits. "To treat the condition effectively, eczema sufferers need to identify their triggers and follow a proper skincare regimen," Dr Kapoor advised.

Dr Kapoor's top daily tips include:

⦿ Moisturise strategically: "The use of fragrance-free moisturisers that promote skin barrier recovery helps keep the skin moist and protected."

⦿ Switch up bath time: "Soaps that do not irritate the skin, as well as warm baths, are preferred to showers."

⦿ Practice nail safety: Keep fingernails trimmed and avoid scratching at all costs to prevent bacterial infections.

Medical treatments

When daily care isn't enough, professional dermatological care takes over. "Depending on how severe the eczema is, the dermatologist may prescribe creams and other treatments to reduce inflammation," Dr Kapoor said.

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According to her, treatment options vary based on severity:

⦿ Topical steroids and immune modulators: Common first-line treatments to calm redness and swelling.

⦿ Antihistamines and antibiotics: Used to manage intolerable nighttime itching or clean up secondary bacterial infections.

⦿ Advanced therapies: For severe, stubborn cases, dermatologists may recommend light therapy (UV therapy) or cutting-edge biological treatments.

"One needs to keep in mind that eczema cannot be simply treated because of being dry," Dr Kapoor shared, adding, "Eczema has much more to do with skin barrier function and inflammation than anything else."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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