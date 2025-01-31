Winter eczema woes? Tips to keep your skin hydrated and itch-free this allergy season

Winters bring warm drinks and cosy layers, however, for those battling eczema, the winter season may not be pleasant. The cold air outside, coupled with indoor heating, can cause dryness and irritation by stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Flaky, itchy skin this winter? Here’s why and how to stop it fast!(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Roopam Gangurde, MBBS, MD Skin and VD in Nashik, shared, “Allergic reactions can also increase during the colder months due to exposure to indoor allergens such as dust mites and mold, which thrive in warm, closed spaces. Add to this the use of heavy clothing made from wool or synthetic materials, which can sting sensitive skin.”

Let’s understand how to manage the triggers and keep the skin healthy.

Recognising the symptoms

Dr Roopam Gangurde revealed, “For eczema, the primary symptoms include red, itchy, inflamed patches of skin, often accompanied by dryness and scaling. Allergies can cause rashes, itching, and in some cases, hives or swelling. These symptoms can worsen in winter.”

It is not just about itchy skin: Know surprising truth about Atopic Dermatitis as Eczema is on the rise in India (Photo by Shutterstock)

Managing eczema in winter

Moisturise: The primary thing to do for managing eczema is to keep the skin well-moisturised. Instead of lotions, go for ointments or thick creams rich in ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter, as they are more effective at sealing in moisture and restoring the skin barrier.

Limit hot showers: Who doesn't love a hot shower on a cold day, but it can worsen your dryness and irritation. Stick to lukewarm water and keep showers brief, ideally under 10 minutes.

Choose gentle cleansers: Soaps and cleansers with harsh chemicals or fragrances can irritate sensitive skin. Look for pH-balanced, hypoallergenic products to cleanse without stripping the skin.

Humidify your space: Using a humidifier can combat the dryness caused by indoor heating systems. Maintaining a humidity level of 40–60% in your living space can help keep your skin hydrated.

Wear soft, breathable fabrics: Direct contact with wool or rough fabrics that can irritate your sensitive skin. Opt for soft, breathable materials like cotton, and layer your clothing to stay warm without overheating.

Eases inflammation: Shea butter has soothing and healing properties. It is used to treat skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis..(Unsplash)

Combating allergies in winter

Keep your home allergen-free: Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to minimise dust mites and pet dander. Wash bedding in hot water and use allergen-proof covers for mattresses and pillows.

Control mold growth: Mold thrives in damp environments. Make sure your home is well-ventilated and use a mild bleach solution to fix leaks and clean areas prone to mold, such as bathrooms and basements.

Minimise contact with triggers and boost immunity: Identify and minimise exposure to allergens, whether it's a specific food, pet dander, or a particular fabric. Drinking enough water is essential for maintaining skin health. Include immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits, spinach, almonds, and yogurt in your diet.

If symptoms persist or in doubt, consult a dermatologist to tailor a treatment plan that suits your specific needs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.